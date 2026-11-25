The Delhi High Court has quashed the Archaeological Survey of India’s (ASI) policy fixing 65 years as the retirement age for licensed photographers working at the Taj Mahal, holding that the restriction is discriminatory and adversely affects their right to livelihood. A division bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh and Justice Dinesh Bhatt observed that the photographers are independent professionals and not employees of the ASI. They should be allowed to continue their profession as long as their physical and mental faculties permit them to perform their duties.

The court observed that when the Supreme Court had struck down a similar age restriction for tourist guides, there was even less justification for imposing such a restriction on photographers, whose work involves considerably less physical exertion. “These are self-employed persons, who ought to be permitted to work as long as their physical and mental faculties permit,” the bench observed.

The court was hearing two petitions filed by photographers challenging Clauses 9 and 9.3 of the ASI’s policy dated May 24, 2017, which prescribed medical fitness requirements after the age of 60 and fixed 65 years as the retirement age for licensed photographers working at centrally protected monuments. The petitioners submitted that photography at the Taj Mahal was their sole source of livelihood and that several of them had been providing services at the monument for the last 30 to 40 years. They argued that the age restriction would deprive them and their families of their only source of income.

Opposing the petitions, the ASI argued that fixing an upper age limit was necessary to provide opportunities to younger photographers. It submitted that around 500 photographers were currently licensed to work at the Taj Mahal and that allowing older photographers to continue could restrict opportunities for younger professionals. The authorities also raised concerns that some licensed photographers were sending nominees to the monument to provide photography services instead of performing the work themselves. They further submitted that some older photographers might not be sufficiently familiar with technological advancements in photography.

The High Court relied on the Supreme Court’s judgment in B.P. Sharma v. Union of India, in which a similar age restriction imposed on tourist guides had been struck down. The bench noted that under Rule 8(d) of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1959, both photographers and tourist guides are required to obtain licences from the ASI to provide services within protected monuments.

It observed that tourist guides are required to accompany visitors and move around monuments, which may involve considerable physical exertion. Photographers, however, generally remain stationed at particular locations within the monument and provide their services there. “The reasoning adopted by the Supreme Court in B.P. Sharma would, therefore, apply with greater force to the case of the Petitioners,” the court observed.

The bench further noted that with increasing life expectancy, professionals above the age of 65 can remain physically and mentally capable of performing their work. It also observed that the experience gained by photographers from working at the monument for several decades could be an advantage for tourists and visitors. The court clarified that the ASI was entitled to require photographers to undergo medical fitness tests and furnish certificates from registered medical practitioners.

It held that the ASI could not curtail their livelihood merely on the ground that they had crossed the age of 65, subject to their meeting the prescribed fitness requirements. While quashing the age restriction, the High Court also addressed the ASI’s concerns regarding licensed photographers allowing nominees to work in their place.

The court directed that no licensed photographer would be permitted to allow another person to use their licence or sub-license it in any manner. If any photographer was found doing so, the licence would be liable to be withdrawn with immediate effect. The bench further directed that photographers would be required to undertake refresher courses conducted by the ASI to upgrade their skills and ensure quality services to tourists.

If the ASI conducts any test for photographers, the petitioners would also be required to appear in and qualify the same. The court clarified that nominees already permitted under earlier court orders could continue only in cases involving licence holders with disabilities. No such permission would be granted to nominees of licence holders without disabilities.

The ASI was also permitted to conduct physical fitness tests or medical examinations of photographers after they attain the age of 65. Subject to these conditions, the bench quashed Clause 9.3 of the 2017 policy prescribing 65 years as the retirement age for photographers.

It directed that the licences of the petitioners, which were stated to have been renewed to date, would be renewed for the remainder of the current year and thereafter on an annual basis. (ANI)