Wiaan Mulder produced an all-round performance, scoring a century and claiming a career-best seven-wicket haul as South Africa crushed Bangladesh by an innings and 219 runs in the second Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday to complete a 2-0 series sweep. After bowling Bangladesh out for just 91 in their first innings, South Africa piled up 494/7 before declaring, securing a massive 403-run lead. Bangladesh failed to recover in their second innings and were dismissed for 184 in 49.4 overs on the third day, handing the hosts a comprehensive victory.

Mulder was the standout performer for South Africa, first contributing 100 runs off 178 deliveries, including 12 fours and two sixes, before dismantling the Bangladesh batting line-up with figures of 7/31 in 11 overs in the second innings. Mulder became the first fast bowler since Pakistan great Imran Khan, against India in Faisalabad in 1983, to score a century and take a six-wicket haul in the same Test. His 7/31 also became the second-best bowling figures in a Test innings at Centurion, behind Kyle Abbott's 7/29 against Pakistan in 2013.

Bangladesh, put in to bat after South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to bowl, struggled against the home side's pace attack in their first innings. The visitors lost wickets at regular intervals and were reduced to 91 all out in 33.3 overs. Mahfijul Islam was the top scorer with 23 runs off 40 balls, while Mominul Haque contributed 18 and Towhid Hridoy managed 19.

South Africa's bowling attack shared the wickets, with Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada claiming three wickets each. Jansen returned figures of 3/17 in 10.3 overs, while Rabada picked up 3/23 in nine overs. Anrich Nortje also made an impact with 2/10 in six overs, as the visitors were restricted to a run rate of 2.72. In reply, South Africa produced a commanding batting performance, with Marques Ackerman leading the charge through a magnificent 150 off 138 deliveries, striking 23 fours and four sixes.

Ackerman found valuable support from Tony de Zorzi, who scored 66 off 137 balls, as the pair helped South Africa consolidate their position after the early dismissal of Markram for 21. Mulder then anchored the innings with his century, while Jansen provided an aggressive finish with an unbeaten 67 off 91 deliveries, including six fours and a six.

The pair added 106 runs for the seventh wicket, taking South Africa to 494/7 in 115 overs before the declaration. Mulder's innings ended at 100, while Jansen remained unbeaten alongside Simon Harmer, who was yet to score. Facing a deficit of 403 runs, Bangladesh made a relatively better start in their second innings, with openers Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Mahfijul Islam putting together 58 runs for the first wicket.

Tanzid contributed 29 off 48 balls, while Mahfijul scored 38 off 62 deliveries. However, Mulder struck twice in quick succession to remove Mominul Haque for a duck and Tanzid, before Marco Jansen dismissed Mahfijul to leave Bangladesh struggling. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto attempted to hold the innings together with 34 off 101 deliveries, while Towhid Hridoy offered some resistance with an attacking 41 off 33 balls, including seven fours and a six.

The duo added 50 runs for the fourth wicket, briefly raising hopes of a fightback, but Rabada broke the partnership by dismissing Hridoy at 128. Mulder then took control of the proceedings, removing Litton Das (15), Jaker Ali (2), Shoriful Islam (0), Shanto and Taskin Ahmed (10) to complete his seven-wicket haul.

Jansen claimed the remaining two wickets, dismissing Mahfijul and Khaled Ahmed, who scored five, as Bangladesh were bowled out for 184 in 49.4 overs. Ebadot Hossain remained unbeaten on two. The victory marked South Africa's fourth consecutive Test win and strengthened their position at the top of the World Test Championship standings.

With the comprehensive win in Centurion, South Africa completed a 2-0 series triumph, extending their unbeaten record against Bangladesh in Test cricket. The two sides have now played 18 Tests, with South Africa winning 16 and the remaining two ending in draws. (ANI)