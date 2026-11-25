Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Disney movie 'Hexed' explores female power through witches and family bonds

Jodie Foster was thrilled to star in Disney's ​animated film "Hexed" because it puts three female witches at the center of the story. "Witches are back," ​Foster, who voices the villainous ruler of witches, Queen Celeste, told Reuters.

Taiwan comedian ‌shoots ​off punch lines to combat China's anger at his jokes

Even a stand-up comedian now comes with a security detail to watch the exits and scan the crowd as he fires off jokes in democratic Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory despite never having governed it. In the spotlight at a Taipei club, Huang Yi-Hao put ‌a simple question to an audience of fans and plainclothes officers, the last group there to ensure the night ended only in laughter after he drew threats for jesting about China's leader.

Cardamom ad sparks clash between Bollywood star, India's food regulator

An advertisement for cardamom is at the centre of a legal spat between a Bollywood actor and India's most prominent food commissioner, with a court ruling set to shape how far companies can go in indirectly advertising brands whose promotion is restricted. ‌India restricts advertising for liquor and tobacco but officials have for years also frowned upon the use of indirect means, called surrogate advertising, by companies in such sectors promoting their brands in the guise of sodas, water or ‌glassware.

Bollywood union asks Modi to bar Netflix's Pakistani series in India

A prominent Bollywood workers' union has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to ban a forthcoming Pakistani series on Netflix in India, while seeking a law prohibiting content from its foe from being shown in the country. The first part of "Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo" (All the Love Our Hearts Carry) is scheduled to air on Netflix on December 4 and is the global streaming giant's first Urdu-language series. Several top Pakistani actors feature in it.

Disney, ESPN and NFL take Super Bowl to IMAX theaters

Walt Disney, ESPN ⁠and the ​National Football League are partnering with IMAX to show the Super ⁠Bowl in movie theaters for the first time, adding another viewing option for one of the biggest sporting events in the US. The NFL championship game, scheduled for February 14 next year, will be shown at hundreds of IMAX locations across the United States and in select international ⁠markets including Australia, New Zealand and Brazil, the companies said on Monday

US agency to vote to ease ownership limits on local TV, radio stations

The Federal Communications Commission plans to vote next month to ease ownership limits on local radio and TV stations as it ​vows to level the playing field for broadcasters competing against large tech companies. FCC Chair Brendan Carr said the commission will vote on December 17 whether to lift the limits on the number of stations ⁠local broadcasters can own in the markets they operate in, replacing the limits with case-by-case reviews.

Tarantino-Fincher collaboration 'Cliff Booth' came with pressure and fun, cast say

Brad Pitt reunites with Quentin Tarantino and David Fincher to bring another eventful episode of stuntman Cliff Booth's life to the screen. Pitt won an Oscar ⁠for ​his portrayal of the laid-back stunt double in Tarantino's 2019 "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" and worked with Fincher on films including "Fight Club" and "Se7en."

BBC to trial CBeebies shows on Netflix in new streaming partnership

The BBC will make a selection of its CBeebies children's programmes available on Netflix in Britain from December 2, as the publicly funded broadcaster explores new ways of reaching audiences through commercial streaming platforms. The limited trial will feature a CBeebies-branded hub on Netflix, offering a selection ⁠of programmes such as "Hey Duggee" and "Teletubbies", the BBC said

Soccer-Fantasy football's AI managers close the gap but elite humans still hold the edge

Will Thomas has played Fantasy Premier League (FPL) for over 15 years. Last season, the AI he ⁠built finished above him for the first time. "That was a ⁠bit of a surreal moment. I thought, 'oh my God, I'm being beaten by my own creation'," he told Reuters.

Spotify back online after brief outage, Downdetector shows

Spotify was back online on Tuesday after the music streaming service was down briefly for thousands of US users earlier in the day, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. User reports peaked ‌at more than 14,000 at around ‌6:45 a.m. ET, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources. Reports had ​fallen sharply to about 600 as of 7:17 a.m. ET.