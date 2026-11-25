Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Fort Hood shooter Hasan seeks stay of execution set for next week, US court records show

Nidal Hasan, the gunman who killed 13 people at the Fort Hood military base in 2009, has sought a stay of his execution which is set for next week, court records showed on Tuesday. Hasan, a former Army psychiatrist, is set to become the first person to be executed by firing squad by the US military since 1945.

US consumer ​confidence jumps to highest level in nearly two years

US consumer confidence increased more than expected in November, touching its highest level in nearly two years, amid optimism over labor market conditions and the overall economy following this month's midterm elections. The sharp improvement in confidence reported by the Conference Board on Tuesday was driven by respondents ​identifying as Democrats and Independents. Confidence among Republican respondents fell slightly.

Nidal Hasan asks US judge for stay of execution for Fort Hood murders

Nidal Hasan, the former US Army major sentenced to be executed next week at ‌the same Fort Hood military ​base where he murdered 13 people in 2009, asked a federal judge on Tuesday to halt the execution while he mounts a legal challenge to his sentence. President Donald Trump in October approved the firing squad execution of Hasan, calling him "a very bad and evil man," while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth made the unprecedented promise to livestream Hasan's death at the Texas military base. Trump scrapped Hegseth's broadcast plans after widespread outcry.

Radar issue delaying flights at Chicago O'Hare airport, FAA says

An outage with a ground radar system is delaying flights into Chicago O'Hare International Airport and could force a halt to arriving flights, the US Federal Aviation Administration said on Tuesday. The FAA said it "is temporarily delaying some flights while technicians work to repair a piece of air traffic equipment."

Trump spares turkeys Freedom and Feathers from fowl Thanksgiving fate

US President Donald Trump has described the presidential pardon as "extreme powers." On Tuesday, he used it to spare two turkeys from the imminent threat of becoming Thanksgiving dinner. Trump granted pardons to Freedom and Feathers, the 4-month-old fowl selected for the annual White House ritual.

US grocers serve up ‌Thanksgiving deals even as turkey prices climb

Major US retailers including Walmart are offering Thanksgiving meal kits at or below last year's prices to woo shoppers weary of inflation. But the grocers face an inconvenient truth: wholesale prices for turkey and potatoes, the holiday's two marquee staples, have jumped since last year, forcing them to eat some extra costs. Their hope is that, once inside, shoppers are indulging in drinks, snacks and desserts, industry analysts say.

Trump set to add new sweeping tariffs, undeterred by midterms defeat

US President Donald Trump is set to reignite global trade tensions with new tariffs on major trading partners, sources said, undeterred in his protectionist push by major losses by his Republican Party in US midterm elections. The Trump administration's announcement, expected imminently, will address what it has argued is excess industrial capacity in 16 major US trading partners, three people with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Trump awards Rudy Giuliani the Medal of Freedom

President Donald Trump on Tuesday awarded the Medal of Freedom, the country's highest civilian honor, to Rudy Giuliani, the former New York mayor who became a national figure after the September 11, 2001, attacks and later helped Trump try to overturn his 2020 election defeat. Trump announced he would honor Giuliani, 82, in September 2025 shortly after the former mayor was badly injured in a car accident. Trump at the time called him "the greatest Mayor in the history of New York City, and an equally great American Patriot."

Salvadoran migrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia leaves US for Spain

Salvadoran migrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia, whose wrongful deportation ‌to El Salvador made him a symbol for critics of President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, left the US for Spain on Tuesday, the US Department of Homeland Security said. The departure of Abrego Garcia, 31, brings to a close a legal fight that, at one point, reached the US Supreme Court. US authorities agreed to the voluntary departure as part of a negotiated deal, the Washington Post reported, citing sources. DHS did not provide details of Abrego Garcia's departure or the agreement, beyond saying in a statement that he "has self-deported from the United States to Spain."

US lawmakers raise alarm at FAA decision to deploy aviation AI tool nationally

A group of two dozen House Democrats on Tuesday raised serious ‌concerns about the Federal Aviation Administration decision to deploy a new AI tool to assist air traffic controllers nationwide on November 10, days before a major system failure. The FAA in September began using a new software-based AI tool system in the Washington area that uses predictive analytics to improve how flights are managed after awarding an $875 million, 12-year contract to Air Space Intelligence.

Ford in talks with the Pentagon to supply military vehicles

Ford said on Tuesday it has held talks with the Pentagon about supplying military vehicles and other defense products to the US military, as legacy automakers seek a share of fast-rising defense spending amid tough competition in the auto sector. A Ford spokesperson said the discussions were focused on supplying highly capable military vehicles and working with US-based space systems contractor Revolution Space to build advanced satellites. Ford had on Monday announced a minority investment in Revolution Space.

US reports three bird flu cases, one death in Washington state, WHO says

The World Health Organization said on Tuesday it had been notified by the United States of three confirmed human cases of bird flu in Washington state, including one death. All three cases were adults who worked on dairy farms in Yakima County, Washington state, where the avian influenza virus was recently detected in cattle, the WHO said.

Thomas Markle charged in US on second count of possessing child sexual abuse material

Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Britain's Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, and father-in-law of Britain's Prince Harry, was indicted on Tuesday in US federal court on two counts of possessing child sexual abuse material. The indictment doubles the number of federal charges currently lodged in Los Angeles against the 82-year-old Markle in a case that grew out of an investigation initiated last month in the Philippines, where he previously resided.

Goldman says US data center boom through 2028 will lift power and gas demand

Goldman ⁠Sachs said strong US data-center power capacity growth ​is likely to continue through 2028, posing upside risks to power and natural gas demand as the AI boom drives the construction of more, larger and increasingly power-dense facilities. The brokerage said an ⁠additional 52 gigawatts of data-center power capacity could come online in 2028

US farm secretary pledges to fight court order halting her religious emails

US Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins pledged on Tuesday to challenge a court ruling that ordered her to stop sending religious emails to employees from her official account. "We're going to fight it all the way to the Supreme Court," Rollins said in an interview on Fox News.

China's Huawei convicted in sprawling US criminal trial over Iran business

Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei was convicted by a jury in New York City on Tuesday in a sprawling US criminal case on charges that it deceived banks about its business in Iran and conspired to steal trade secrets from American companies. The verdict came in a criminal case that began in 2018, with the US government the following year placing Huawei on a trade blacklist that restricted its access to US technology amid American ⁠concerns that Huawei posed national security risks.

US bill aims to clear hurdle to medication for people with opioid addiction

A pair of Democratic US lawmakers on Tuesday unveiled a bill aimed at improving access to buprenorphine, a medication that can effectively treat opioid addiction but is not commonly used. The so-called BUPE for Recovery Act, authored by US Senator Martin Heinrich of New Mexico and New York Representative Paul Tonko, is designed to remove a regulatory hurdle pharmacies face when ordering the drug, Heinrich's office told Reuters.

'I'm going to drive': FAA outage and high fares reshape Thanksgiving travel plans

Dinese Jackson couldn't stomach spending roughly $1,500 to fly herself and her two children from Raleigh, North Carolina, to Dallas, Texas, for Thanksgiving, more than double what she had paid for similar trips in the past. Still, she kept checking airfares in hopes fares ​would drop, until the Federal Aviation Administration's nationwide ground stop on November 13 cemented her decision to make the trip by car instead, even at the price of a 17-hour drive.

US CIA, ODNI suffer cybersecurity breach of some unclassified information, source says

The US Central Intelligence Agency and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence recently discovered a cybersecurity breach that exposed some of their unclassified information, according to a person familiar with the matter. The intrusions affected a network that looks for intelligence insights in public, unclassified material, according to the New York Times, which first reported on the breach.

What to know about US Army plans to blow up ⁠a stockpile of lead azide in Iowa

The US Army plans to destroy 68 barrels, or nearly 10,000 pounds (4,536 kg), of a deteriorating lead compound used in explosives by detonating them at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa. Nearby residents have protested and environmental groups filed a lawsuit, concerned about the likelihood that blowing up the lead azide will release a plume of toxic lead dust over homes, crops and livestock far beyond the detonation site.

East Coast storm to bring rain, strong winds on US Thanksgiving

Storms bringing heavy rain and winds up and down the Eastern Seaboard are threatening to delay flights during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year and could ground some of the biggest balloons in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, forecasters said on Tuesday. Rainfall rates could reach 1 inch (2.5 cm) per hour at times, with wind gusts exceeding 50 mph (80 kph), according to the National Weather Service.

Analysis-Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia fuels ⁠Washington fight over China's ​chip access

US President Donald Trump's intervention to save the career of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang may have settled the question of who will run the world's most valuable chipmaker, but it has only intensified Washington's bigger fight over artificial intelligence, chips and China. On Monday, Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive officer under pressure from Trump, a stunning reversal following his resignation over revelations of extramarital affairs, including with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based company Megaspeed accused of having ties to Chinese intelligence.

Democrats aim to reverse Trump's slashes to US food aid, but path unclear

Top Democrats in the US Congress have pledged to reverse President Donald Trump's cuts to food aid benefits when they take control of both the Senate and House in January, though their exact path to do so is unclear. More than 5.5 million people have lost Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, also known as food stamps, since the July 2025 passage of Trump's tax law, which cut the aid program by $187 billion, or about 17%.

US officials to testify before Congress on air travel ground stop

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy will testify next week before a Senate subcommittee to answer questions on the November 13 nationwide ground stop that led to more than 18,000 canceled flights and disrupted travel for 1.5 million Americans. Duffy will also face questions on December 2 from the Senate Commerce aviation subcommittee on his request for $50 billion for air traffic control and airport modernization, the panel said on Tuesday. FAA Administrator ⁠Bryan Bedford separately is set to appear before a House panel on December 1, officials said.

Iowa town braces for planned detonation of lead-based explosives stockpile

Residents of an Iowa farm town that is also home to a US Army munitions depot braced for the planned detonation on Wednesday of an aging stockpile of lead-based explosives, a move that is meant to avoid the riskier prospect of the chemical drums blowing up themselves. After days of public rancor and legal wrangling over its waste disposal plan, the Army was set to detonate nearly 5 tons (4,500 kg) of degraded and highly unstable lead azide stored in 68 deteriorating plastic barrels.

Black Southerners say Democrats wrote them off. Their ⁠votes may have changed that

The sun rises every day over a memorial to civil rights leader Vernon Dahmer, murdered in 1966 by the Ku Klux Klan for paying poll taxes for fellow Black voters. Then at ⁠dusk, it sets on a 1910 Confederate monument, a symbol of racism to some, just yards away in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Melanie Sowell has renewed hope the dark legacy that has long hung over this Southern city will eventually lift.

US proposes to give automakers until 2031 to install automatic emergency braking

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Tuesday it is proposing to give automakers another two years to have advanced automatic emergency braking systems in nearly all new cars and trucks. Under President Joe Biden, the agency said it would require major manufacturers to have the safety system in all new cars and trucks by 2029. The agency is now proposing to require the systems by September 2031. The rule is one of the most far-reaching U.S. auto-safety regulations in recent years. NHTSA said previously the rule will save at least 360 lives and prevent at least 24,000 injuries annually when implemented.

US House Democrats expand probe into Trump Jr.'s investments

US House Democrats probing Donald Trump Jr.'s business dealings have sought records from prediction market firm Polymarket, vaping company Juul and two other companies ‌tied to 1789 Capital, the venture capital firm where the president's son is a partner. In letters published on Tuesday, US Representative Jamie ‌Raskin, a Maryland Democrat expected to chair the House Judiciary Committee next year, asked the companies — which also include GrabAGun and Hadrian Automation — for a range of records of communications with 1789 Capital and its executives.

Wisconsin reports third measles-related death this year

Wisconsin reported a third measles-related death on Tuesday, as the United States grapples with its worst outbreak of the viral infection ​in decades. The latest death involved an adult resident of Lafayette County, the state's health department said. Wisconsin has reported 918 cases and 19 hospitalizations across 24 counties since August.