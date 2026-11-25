The National Basketball Association said on Wednesday it plans to help mobilise ​at least €10 billion ($10.97 billion) for new and renovated basketball arenas ​and surrounding entertainment districts across Europe as ‌it ​prepares to launch a new league with world governing body FIBA in 2027. The initiative would bring together major global investors including Apollo Sports Capital, Ares Management, KKR-owned Arctos, Blackstone, HPS ‌Investment Partners, J.P. Morgan, Sixth Street and Stonepeak.

The NBA said the programme is separate from its process of selecting investors to own teams in the proposed European competition. Instead, it is intended to provide prospective clubs and ownership groups access to long-term capital and the ‌league's experience in developing modern venues. The plans come as the NBA seeks to capitalise on Europe's strong basketball fan base by ‌creating a commercially powerful, continent-wide competition. The league has been in discussions with potential club owners and partners for the venture, which would operate alongside FIBA.

SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITY NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said modern arenas and related development projects could help teams strengthen their businesses while improving the experience for spectators.

"We see a significant ⁠opportunity to ​help clubs develop facilities which ⁠both build on the unique traditions that define European basketball while also elevating the fan experience and attracting many more live events," Silver said in a ⁠statement. The investors said they saw scope to invest billions of euros in venues and wider infrastructure projects in European cities.

Depending on local conditions, projects ​could extend beyond arenas to include housing, offices, restaurants, shops and public spaces, the NBA said. The venues would be ⁠designed to operate as year-round destinations, hosting concerts and other events in addition to basketball. Many major European cities lack indoor arenas with the capacity, hospitality facilities and ⁠media ​infrastructure common in North American professional sports, the NBA said.

The eventual scale and financing structure of each project would depend on local economics, partners and development opportunities. The NBA said it expected aggregate capital commitments to exceed €10 billion over time as ⁠more investors join the group. A study by The Sports Consultancy, cited by the NBA, estimated that the new league could add more ⁠than €24 billion in gross value ⁠across Europe over its first decade, support almost 15,000 full-time-equivalent jobs annually and attract nearly 70 million spectators. The projections include economic activity tied to new or refurbished arenas.

The NBA said it ‌would continue talks with ‌interested investors, developers and clubs while finalising the initiative. ($1 = €0.9118)