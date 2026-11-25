India does not ‌plan ​to aggressively pursue a bilateral investment treaty with Britain in the near term, as differences over taxation and access to international arbitration continue to stall negotiations, two senior government officials said. India's reluctance comes as it seeks to negotiate investment treaties alongside trade agreements with major partners, including the European Union and ‌Canada, to provide reciprocal protection to investors and boost confidence in cross-border investments.

A bilateral investment treaty protects companies' investments in each other's countries and provides a way to resolve disputes with governments. British companies, including Vodafone and Cairn, have won international arbitration cases against India over retrospective tax claims and the cancellation of contracts worth billions of dollars.

About a decade ago, India allowed treaties with over 50 countries to lapse and then designed a ‌model treaty that limits the protection offered to investors. That model is also under review. The first source, who is involved in the discussions and not authorised to speak to the media, said the ‌talks had lost momentum and a pact was unlikely in the near term.

New Delhi wants to preserve its sovereign right to set tax and regulatory policy, while Britain wants stronger investor protection, including easier access to international arbitration, the source said. A UK government spokesperson said in a response received after publication of the report that Britain remained willing to continue discussions with India but would sign a deal only if it benefited UK businesses.

The differences kept the treaty from being concluded alongside the countries' free ⁠trade agreement, ​which took effect on July 15, the first official ⁠said. Emails sent to India's trade and finance ministries seeking comment did not receive a response.

The UK was India's ninth-largest source of foreign direct investment equity inflows in fiscal year 2025/26, investing more than $1 billion, according to government data. Officials from both countries ⁠are expected to meet in early December for the UK-India Economic and Financial Dialogue, a ministerial-level forum covering macroeconomic policy, financial regulation, taxation and climate finance, the second source said. However, the investment treaty will not be discussed there, they ​added.

The dialogue, co-chaired by India's finance minister and Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, will be the first under UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham's government. The two sides last held it in ⁠April 2025, under the previous British government. Separately, tensions have risen recently over India's decision to impose a 162.5% import duty on bulk Scotch whisky, which has prompted a dispute with liquor firms including Pernod Ricard and Diageo.

INDIA REVIEWS INVESTMENT TREATY FRAMEWORK India's stance reflects a ⁠broader ​effort to limit the exposure of domestic policy decisions to international legal challenges following high-profile arbitration disputes.

In 2015, New Delhi proposed a new treaty framework that excludes tax and prevents investors from seeking international arbitration before exhausting local remedies. It has since signed revised agreements with countries including the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Israel, Belarus and Kyrgyzstan. The 2015 model is now being reviewed again. India plans to retain ⁠the requirement that foreign investors exhaust local legal remedies before seeking international arbitration, though the mandatory five-year period could be shortened to two years, the second source said.

Treaties signed with the UAE in ⁠2024 and with Israel in 2025, both now in force, ⁠allow investors to seek international arbitration after three years instead of five. The government is close to securing cabinet approval for a revised model treaty that will serve as the basis for negotiations with individual countries, a senior official told reporters in September.

India is currently negotiating free trade agreements with at least ‌eight countries, alongside parallel investment ‌treaty talks with many of them.