​Kremlin ​foreign policy ‌adviser Yury Ushakov ​said on Thursday ‌that European countries have not declined an invitation for their ‌envoys to visit Moscow ‌for talks on Ukraine, and that the invitation remains ⁠in ​effect, Interfax ⁠reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said ⁠earlier this month that Russia ​had proposed that European ⁠diplomats come to Moscow to ⁠clarify ​their countries' positions on Ukraine peace negotiations before ⁠the format of further ⁠talks ⁠is decided.