Kremlin says Europeans have not refused invitation to Moscow to discuss Ukraine
Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yury Ushakov said on Thursday that European countries have not declined an invitation for their envoys to visit Moscow for talks on Ukraine, and that the invitation remains in effect, Interfax reported.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier this month that Russia had proposed that European diplomats come to Moscow to clarify their countries' positions on Ukraine peace negotiations before the format of further talks is decided.