The Campaign for Uyghurs (CFU) has accused a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) diplomat of attacking Uyghur human rights advocates instead of addressing allegations of human rights violations against Uyghur women during the UN Forum on Business and Human Rights in Geneva. In a post on X, CFU said that on the second day of the forum, its Executive Director, Rushan Abbas, directly challenged Beijing's treatment of Uyghur women, raising concerns over alleged forced sterilisation, sexual violence, forced labour and family separation.

According to CFU, Abbas confronted the Chinese diplomat with evidence of alleged atrocities documented by the UN Human Rights Office. However, the organisation claimed that the diplomat chose to attack Uyghur advocates rather than respond to the allegations against the Chinese government. CFU said it was unacceptable that Uyghur women had to defend their credibility before institutions entrusted with protecting their rights, while those accused of persecuting them were being given a platform to spread propaganda.

In a separate post, CFU also highlighted a confrontation during a side event at the UN Forum, where Chinese government-backed experts presented a report on supply chain due diligence. According to the organisation, the report criticised European companies while deliberately overlooking Beijing's alleged record of state-imposed forced labour involving Uyghurs.

CFU said that when participants were not given an opportunity to ask questions, Abbas stood up and confronted the panellists, challenging what the organisation described as their hypocrisy and drawing attention to millions of Uyghurs allegedly subjected to coercive labour programmes. She also highlighted the imprisonment of her sister, Gulshan Abbas, according to the CFU post.

The organisation further called on Beijing not to exploit international institutions to whitewash its alleged human rights abuses. CFU urged the United Nations to ensure that the voices of victims and survivors are heard and that human rights advocates are not silenced, stressing that international institutions must stand firmly against attempts to undermine human rights advocacy. (ANI)