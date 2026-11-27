A ​Chinese court sentenced Lan Tianli, a former chairman ‌of the Guangxi region, to death for bribery, with a two-year reprieve, the state-run ‌news agency Xinhua reported on Friday.

Xinhua said Lan ‌took advantage of his government positions to help people and organisations in matters such as ⁠business operations, ​project ⁠contracting and the appointment of officials in return for ⁠587 million yuan ($88 million) of bribes from ​2008 to 2025. The reprieve means the sentence ⁠will be commuted to life imprisonment unless Lan ⁠commits ​further crimes during the period of reprieve. Lan will not be eligible ⁠for further reduction or parole once his sentence is ⁠commuted, ⁠the court ruled.

($1 = 6.6543 Chinese yuan renminbi)