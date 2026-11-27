Global equity funds recorded their largest weekly outflow in 14 ​months in the week to November 25 as growing ​concerns over returns on investments in ‌the ​AI build-out and hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve officials dampened appetite for risk assets. Investors liquidated a net $22.73 billion from global equity funds during the week, marking ‌their largest weekly net sales since September 17, 2025, LSEG Lipper data showed.

Fund investors turned cautious last week as a technology selloff, driven by concerns over returns on AI infrastructure investments, pushed global stock indexes to seven-month lows. The MSCI ‌All Country World Index fell to 1,019.01 last week, its lowest level since April 8. The index has, ‌however, recovered about 3.5% so far this week.

"We estimate that overall revenues for AI models and applications will have to grow at least 750% over the next four years for the industry to earn an adequate return to justify the cumulative spending," said Mark Haefele, ⁠chief ​investment officer at UBS Global Wealth ⁠Management, in a note on Thursday. "We maintain a Neutral view on global and US equities, reflecting a balanced risk-reward outlook."

US equity ⁠funds recorded net weekly outflows of $30.57 billion, the largest since September 9. Investors also withdrew a net $2.75 billion from Asian funds but ​added $7.29 billion to European funds. Among sector funds, technology, healthcare and industrial funds came under pressure, with investors ⁠pulling a net $7.57 billion, $3.04 billion and $2.56 billion, respectively.

Global bond funds recorded a third consecutive weekly outflow, totalling a net $3.51 billion. Investors sold a net $5.85 billion ⁠from ​dollar-denominated medium-term bond funds, $2.73 billion from euro-denominated bond funds and $1.54 billion from high-yield bond funds. However, they bought a net $7.14 billion of government bond funds and $1.17 billion of short-term bond funds.

Money market funds posted a third ⁠straight weekly outflow, totalling a net $49.42 billion. Among commodity funds, gold and other precious metals funds recorded net outflows of $2.14 ⁠billion, their largest since March ⁠25. Energy funds also saw outflows of $463 million.

In emerging markets, equity funds attracted a net $971 million for an eighth consecutive week. Bond funds, however, posted a fifth straight ‌weekly outflow of $1.42 ‌billion, based on data covering 29,180 funds.