GRAPHIC-Global equity funds log biggest weekly outflow in 14 months
Global equity funds recorded their largest weekly outflow in 14 months in the week to November 25 as growing concerns over returns on investments in the AI build-out and hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve officials dampened appetite for risk assets. Investors liquidated a net $22.73 billion from global equity funds during the week, marking their largest weekly net sales since September 17, 2025, LSEG Lipper data showed.
Fund investors turned cautious last week as a technology selloff, driven by concerns over returns on AI infrastructure investments, pushed global stock indexes to seven-month lows. The MSCI All Country World Index fell to 1,019.01 last week, its lowest level since April 8. The index has, however, recovered about 3.5% so far this week.
"We estimate that overall revenues for AI models and applications will have to grow at least 750% over the next four years for the industry to earn an adequate return to justify the cumulative spending," said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, in a note on Thursday. "We maintain a Neutral view on global and US equities, reflecting a balanced risk-reward outlook."
US equity funds recorded net weekly outflows of $30.57 billion, the largest since September 9. Investors also withdrew a net $2.75 billion from Asian funds but added $7.29 billion to European funds. Among sector funds, technology, healthcare and industrial funds came under pressure, with investors pulling a net $7.57 billion, $3.04 billion and $2.56 billion, respectively.
Global bond funds recorded a third consecutive weekly outflow, totalling a net $3.51 billion. Investors sold a net $5.85 billion from dollar-denominated medium-term bond funds, $2.73 billion from euro-denominated bond funds and $1.54 billion from high-yield bond funds. However, they bought a net $7.14 billion of government bond funds and $1.17 billion of short-term bond funds.
Money market funds posted a third straight weekly outflow, totalling a net $49.42 billion. Among commodity funds, gold and other precious metals funds recorded net outflows of $2.14 billion, their largest since March 25. Energy funds also saw outflows of $463 million.
In emerging markets, equity funds attracted a net $971 million for an eighth consecutive week. Bond funds, however, posted a fifth straight weekly outflow of $1.42 billion, based on data covering 29,180 funds.