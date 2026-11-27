Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns hailed rising Indian teenage batting superstar Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his record-breaking List A double ton in the Rising Stars Asia Cup, adding that he might never pull off that feat again and it is going to be a tough journey ahead for him, dealing with expectations of the Indian fans who would want more such knocks from him. Cairns was speaking to ANI amid the ongoing second Test between New Zealand and India at Christchurch's Hagley Oval. Sooryavanshi, 15, tore a massive hole into the record books with a 52-ball double ton against UAE A in a must-win clash, sealing India a spot in the semifinals with the fastest List A double ton. Prior to this, he had also reached his century in just 28 balls, making it the fastest List A ton by surpassing Aussie opener Jake Fraser McGurk. His innings had a total of 28 sixes aside from seven fours, having smashed the most sixes in a single professional cricket innings.

Speaking to ANI, Cairns termed the 15-year-old as a "phenomenal talent" and someone who is "very balanced". He cautioned the young batter about the expectations from the Indian fans, who would no doubt want more of hard-hitting knocks and records from the batter in coming years. "I have seen Suryavanshi play, and I think he is a phenomenal talent. 28 sixes in a 200. He is not going to do that every time. He may never do that again. And the difficulty that he is going to have is the expectation of the Indian public every time he goes out to bat. They expect that to happen, and that is not going to happen," he said.

"So it is going to be a tough journey for Suryavanshi, given that he's given everybody a very high expectations. But that is going to be really, really hard to live up to. And he seems a very balanced young man, but he is not going to be able to do that every time." And the Indian public will want him to do that every time, so it is going to be a lot of pressure on him. So it will be very interesting to see how he goes," he signed off.

Scoring 204 of the team’s 254 runs, he powered India A to a seven-wicket victory as they chased down 250 in 14.2 overs, turning the match into a video game. In 17 List A appearances so far, Sooryavanshi has made 845 runs at an average of 49.70 and a strike rate of over 190, with two centuries and fifties each.

His record in Youth ODIs is just as incredible for India U19, scoring 1,412 runs in 25 innings at an average of 56.48, with a strike rate of 165.72, including four centuries and seven fifties, with a best score of 175 against England in the U19 World Cup Final this year against England. In 10 T20Is for India, he has made 295 runs at an average of 29.50 and a strike rate of over 185, with two fifties and a best score of 81. (ANI)