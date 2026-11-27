A former top Italian security official who ‌took ​his own life last week while under investigation for allegedly obstructing a probe into a 34-year-old mafia assassination defended his record in a suicide note released on Friday.

Gianni De Gennaro was ‌found dead at his country house in Tuscany on November 21, aged 78. Prosecutors had sought his arrest in a new investigation into the killing of anti-mafia judge Paolo Borsellino, who died in a car bomb attack in 1992. "Within a few minutes, I ‌will no longer be here, and so you can well understand that a man condemned to death cannot lie," De Gennaro ‌said in a letter published in full by the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

"I always obeyed the orders I was given and carried out the duties entrusted to me, even when I would have preferred not to, with commitment and dedication," he wrote, adding that he had served his country "with honesty and ⁠loyalty". Reuters could ​not independently verify the authenticity ⁠of the letter.

De Gennaro's death has sent shockwaves throughout Italy's political establishment. He was national police chief from 2000 to 2007 after playing an important role in the ⁠fight against the Sicilian Cosa Nostra mafia in the 1980s and 1990s. He also led the intelligence services and served as chairman of defence ​firm Finmeccanica-Leonardo.

FUNERAL ON MONDAY De Gennaro's funeral is scheduled for Monday in Rome, with guests expected to include President Sergio ⁠Mattarella, according to media reports.

Prosecutors in the Sicilian city of Caltanissetta are investigating alleged efforts to derail the inquiry that followed Borsellino's murder. Police initially identified suspects who were ⁠later ​found innocent, and magistrates are examining allegations that investigators coerced false confessions. The reasons for this are disputed.

Prosecutors suspect De Gennaro may have been involved, an allegation he denied. A judge this month rejected a request to place him under house arrest, ⁠saying there was insufficient evidence. Corriere said his final letter, dated November 20, was recovered alongside a hard drive that police had failed ⁠to find during searches of De ⁠Gennaro's residences linked to the investigation.

"It does not contain any mysteries or secrets," De Gennaro said about the drive, saying it was a professional archive which he did not want falling into ‌the hands of ‌people he considered unable to properly evaluate its contents.