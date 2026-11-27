​Poultry exports from Poland, the European Union's ​largest producer, are likely to ‌be hit by ​the detection of bird flu outbreaks, and the sector should prepare for further cases, veterinary authorities said on Thursday.

Poland detected an ‌outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, on a turkey farm last week, the country's first outbreak in commercial poultry in nearly six months. The World Organisation for Animal ‌Health reported another case in Poland on Thursday, at a mixed-species farm housing ducks, chickens ‌and geese.

Poland is the European Union's largest producer and exporter of poultry meat. It produced around 2.9 million tons of meat in 2024, accounting for 20.5% of the bloc's total output, EU data showed. Poland's National Poultry Council ⁠said ​bird flu outbreaks could affect ⁠exports.

"More than half of domestic production goes to foreign markets. For this reason, an increase in the number ⁠of HPAI (bird flu) outbreaks could have significant consequences for the functioning of the entire poultry sector," ​council president Dariusz Goszczynski said. The General Veterinary Inspectorate stressed that the scale and scope of ⁠any potential restrictions could be regionalised, meaning they would be limited to affected areas or to a wider surrounding ⁠zone.

A ​regional veterinary authority based in the city of Olsztyn in northern Poland said the return of the virus after a six-month break was a significant epidemiological warning and that further ⁠outbreaks should be expected, although their scale and geographical spread remained uncertain. "The possibility of further ⁠outbreaks of the disease ⁠should certainly be anticipated, although at the current stage it cannot be determined what their scale or range will be," the regulator said.