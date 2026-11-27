After years of proposing ambitious plans to green the economy, sharpen competitiveness and deepen integration, ​the European Union is now increasingly confronting questions on how those goals ​will be funded, implemented and enforced.

The answers could shape the ‌EU's ​next seven-year budget, which is currently under negotiation, and determine whether the bloc can implement stated policies on a range of issues, including climate adaptation, labour mobility and energy efficiency. The EU's proposed 2028-2034 Multiannual Financial Framework has sparked debates around common EU ‌spending, with the European Commission pushing to streamline expenditure through National and Regional Partnership Plans, while some lawmakers say the changes could weaken parliamentary oversight.

Earlier this month, Parliament co-rapporteur Siegfried Muresan warned lawmakers would not support a budget which turned common EU spending into "27 separate national agendas". The German Foreign Ministry, however, defended the proposed changes, saying the current system in ‌which more than 90% of EU spending was pre-allocated had repeatedly proved too rigid when new priorities emerged.

CLIMATE ADAPTATION Meanwhile, critics of a proposed EU Climate Resilience ‌Law have said the initiative lacks dedicated funding, despite Commission estimates that climate adaptation investments would need to reach around €70 billion ($76.72 billion) a year.

"Risk assessments alone will not shield communities," senior European Parliament lawmaker Delara Burkhardt told Reuters, warning the law risked becoming a "paper tiger" without ring-fenced funding. A Commission official, however, said adaptation would form part of the proposed budget's overall 35% green-spending target and would be supported through instruments including ⁠National and Regional Partnership ​Plans, Horizon Europe, the LIFE programme and ⁠the proposed European Competitiveness Fund.

The current EU budget already contributes more than €100 billion to climate resilience measures, the official said, adding member states and private investors would also play an important role in financing adaptation. DELAYS ⁠AND PARTICIPATION

Elsewhere, efforts to cut red tape have raised questions about whether member states would follow through. EU countries this month approved a common digital eDeclaration portal for companies temporarily posting workers abroad, ​but participation remains voluntary.

Germany's VDMA engineering association warned that limited uptake could end up preserving the patchwork of national reporting requirements that were in force. Broad ⁠participation would be key to the project's success, a Commission official said, adding that participating governments would save money because the Commission would develop and maintain the IT systems.

Questions have also emerged over the pace ⁠of ​implementation in some measures to support broader EU policy goals. In July, the Commission set an indicative target for electricity to account for 46% of final energy consumption by 2040, estimating the shift could reduce the bloc's fossil-fuel import bill by up to €260 billion a year.

Environmental groups ECOS and CLASP warn, however, that delays to updated ecodesign ⁠and energy-labelling rules for heating and cooling equipment risk slowing the electrification needed to achieve those objectives. "Every day of regulatory delay pushes the electrification of the heating sector ⁠further away," said ECOS policy manager Rita Tedesco.

According ⁠to the Commission, efficiency measures have saved the bloc €120 billion in fossil fuel imports from the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 until July 2026. "Europe increasingly knows what it needs to do," Fabian Zuleeg, chief executive of the European ‌Policy Centre wrote in ‌a September commentary.

"The challenge is turning ambition into delivery and partnerships into power." ($1 = 0.9124 euros)