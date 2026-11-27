​Germany's lower house of parliament passed a €556 billion ($610 billion) 2027 budget on Friday, which includes higher defence spending, heavy investment and the second-highest level of new borrowing since World War Two. The budget was passed with 317 votes in favour and ‌260 against.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz's government has vowed a push to strengthen Germany's core infrastructure and rebuild its military after decades of underinvestment in both areas. Total new borrowing would reach €210.4 billion, just under the record €215.4 billion recorded in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic, budget figures showed.

That includes new borrowing of some €123 billion from the core budget, which does not include additional ‌debt authorised under special measures to allow greater spending on infrastructure and defence agreed last year. "It is right that we invest in the railways and in ‌climate protection. It is right... that we invest in our security," Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil said on Friday in parliament.

Investment in the core budget is set at €61.8 billion, up from €58.4 billion in 2026. Additional investment will come from special funds. Core defence spending will rise to €109.7 billion from €82.2 billion in 2026. The total reaches €150.9 billion, including support for Ukraine and other security spending.

"We are putting up the money for ⁠defence so ​that Ukraine can defend its freedom," Klingbeil said. "No ⁠child born in Germany today should ever have to experience war again." Due to the high level of borrowing, interest expenses in the core budget will rise to €41.4 billion in 2027. By 2030, the finance ⁠ministry expects this figure to rise to around €81 billion per year.

CUTS TO ELECTRICITY TAX The Bundestag also passed the 2027 Budget Accompanying Act, which will reduce the electricity tax to the European ​Union's minimum rate for all consumers next year.

The act also freezes the standard basic-income support rates until mid-2028, while the federal subsidy to the pension insurance ⁠system will be cut by €3 billion in 2027. The law also includes higher spirits taxes from 2027 and the introduction of a sugary-drinks tax from 2028.

Klingbeil said that passing the 2027 budget was a ⁠big ​step, after weeks of haggling between coalition partners that saw plans for taxes on plastics and sweetened drinks, as well as welfare cuts, dropped or delayed. "We will have no choice but to ask people to make some sacrifices," Klingbeil said in parliament, adding that negotiations for the 2028 budget would be even more challenging.

His ministry ⁠expects a shortfall of around €25 billion in the 2028 budget. The shortfall could reach €30 billion if the electricity tax cut is extended beyond 2027. Marcel Fratzscher, president of ⁠DIW, one of Germany's leading economic research ⁠institutes, had criticised the government's plans on Thursday, saying it lacked the courage to implement reforms, cut subsidies and spending, or raise taxes.

“By the 2028 budget at the latest, there will be a massive conflict," Fratzscher told Reuters. "That’s why it would ‌have been better to solve the ‌problem now rather than keep putting it off.” ($1 = €0.9107)