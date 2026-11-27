Ukraine submits Black Sea truce offer, waits for Russian response, minister says
Ukraine has offered a Black Sea ceasefire to enable food exports and passed this on to international allies, Kyiv's foreign minister Andrii Sybiha said on Friday. "We are ready for a ceasefire. We are grateful to India, Turkey, and Egypt, which are playing an active and important role in de-escalating tensions in the Black Sea, as well as in mediation efforts. We are now awaiting a response from Russia," Sybiha was cited by Suspilne public broadcaster.
He added that Russia had proposed Ukraine suspend attacks on the Russian oil sector under the truce, but Kyiv would only consider this as part of a bigger energy ceasefire deal.