Ukraine ​has offered ​a Black ‌Sea ceasefire to ​enable food exports and passed this ‌on to international allies, Kyiv's foreign minister Andrii Sybiha said on Friday. "We are ready ‌for a ceasefire. We are ‌grateful to India, Turkey, and Egypt, which are playing an active and important role in ⁠de-escalating ​tensions ⁠in the Black Sea, as well as ⁠in mediation efforts. We are now awaiting ​a response from Russia," Sybiha was cited ⁠by Suspilne public broadcaster.

He added that ⁠Russia ​had proposed Ukraine suspend attacks on the Russian oil sector under ⁠the truce, but Kyiv would only consider ⁠this ⁠as part of a bigger energy ceasefire deal.