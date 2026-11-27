Staff from the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute (AARI) will set out in search of ancient ice dating back around 1.5 million years. Using this ice, polar researchers will study the concentration of greenhouse gases in the ancient atmosphere. This is important for verifying modern climate models, according to the website of the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment. The composition of ice deposits holds information about past air temperatures. According to AARI Director Aleksander Makarov, around 50 million years ago, the concentration of carbon dioxide (CO₂) in the Earth’s atmosphere was significantly higher than it is today. There was no ice sheet in Antarctica at that time, and sea levels were approximately 65 metres higher than they are now.

The research aims to uncover crucial information about a major transition in Earth's climate history, when the periodicity of glacial cycles underwent significant changes. Scientists believe that examining ice samples from this period could help explain the factors behind these climatic shifts and improve the accuracy of climate predictions. "Our task is to find ice in Antarctica that is up to 1.5 million years old. It is at this juncture in the planet’s climate history that significant changes in the periodicity of glacial cycles are recorded. Understanding the reasons behind this transition is critically important for testing climate models. We need to understand where the boundaries of a climate suitable for life lie," Makarov said.

Russia's Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Aleksander Kozlov said that findings from ancient Antarctic ice would expand the global scientific community's understanding of how Earth's climate developed over millions of years. He added that the research would also help scientists identify the natural limits of climate variability. Ice cores preserve traces of the atmosphere from the period in which they formed, allowing researchers to examine historical greenhouse gas concentrations and reconstruct past environmental conditions. Such findings can provide valuable evidence for understanding long-term climate patterns and assessing present-day climate changes.

The search for ice dating back up to 1.5 million years is part of a long-term scientific programme. Russian researchers have already collected and analysed ancient ice samples estimated to be around 1.2 million years old. The upcoming expedition will seek to extend this research further into Earth's climate past. (ANI)