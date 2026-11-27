Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Davis Cup's current format a winning formula, says World Tennis CEO

World Tennis ​CEO Ross Hutchins said the revamped Davis Cup format was a "winning formula" with ​its combination of home-and-away qualifying ties and a one-city Final 8. ‌Introduced in ​2025, the format restored home-and-away ties for the second qualifying round while retaining a condensed eight-team knockout stage at the end of the season.

Figure skating-American Malinin breaks Chen's world record in short programme

American Ilia Malinin broke Nathan Chen's short programme world record at the ‌NHK Trophy on Friday, delivering a performance that showcased the artistic growth he has worked hard to develop in recent months. The three-times world champion scored 114.81 points to top Chen's 113.97 set at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Tennis-ATP seeks to centralise rights to boost revenue

The ATP may have achieved record partnership revenue surpassing $100 million for the first time, but it needs to consolidate fragmented media, ‌data and sponsorship rights in the future to improve even further, its chief business officer said. "We leave on the table a lot of money," chief business officer Daniele Sano ‌told Reuters in an interview.

Tennis-Sinner to miss Australian Open after undergoing surgery on knee injury

Two-time Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner will miss the Melbourne Park Grand Slam in January, organisers said on Thursday, after the world number two underwent surgery on a persistent knee injury. Sinner said on Tuesday that he had had a minor operation, with Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport reporting he was facing up to four months out, extending his long absence from ⁠the tour.

D ​Jeff Petry retires after 1,048 games with ⁠six teams

Defenseman Jeff Petry announced his retirement from the NHL after 16 seasons with six teams. Petry, 38, recorded 394 points (96 goals, 298 assists) and 428 penalty minutes in 1,048 career games.

Motorcycling-End of an era as ⁠Marquez announces shock retirement after eighth MotoGP title

Marc Marquez will take his final bow in Valencia after the eight-time MotoGP champion announced on Friday that he would retire following the 2026 season finale, ending one ​of motorcycle racing's greatest careers. The Spaniard made the announcement days after wrapping up a record-equalling eighth premier-class title in Portugal, drawing him level with Giacomo Agostini.

Sailing-US helm Canfield targets ⁠SailGP grand final after injury comeback

The US SailGP team are still in with a shot at the championship final, their driver Taylor Canfield said ahead of the last event of the season in Abu Dhabi this weekend. "It's definitely not ⁠over ​and we are going to fight till that last moment and that last race," said Canfield, who is back behind the wheel after surgery to fix a fractured collarbone he suffered when he was hit by a car while out riding his bike.

NFL-Steelers owner backs head coach McCarthy after Rodgers' accusations

Pittsburgh Steelers owner and President Art Rooney II voiced his support ⁠for head coach Mike McCarthy on Thursday following the release of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who questioned McCarthy's health and ability to coach. Speaking on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday, four-times ⁠NFL MVP Rodgers made a string of accusations about ⁠McCarthy, saying the 63-year-old was "unhealthy" and fell asleep in meetings.

Devils D Brenden Dillon suspended four games for illegal hit

New Jersey Devils defenseman Brenden Dillon was suspended four games without pay for delivering an illegal check to the head of Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Denton ‌Mateychuk on Wednesday night. The NHL's ‌Department of Player Safety announced the penalty after reviewing the hit. Dillon will forfeit more than $82,000 ​in salary to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.