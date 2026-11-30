Spain's Socialists slightly ahead in general election, early tally shows
Spain's ruling Socialists had a narrow advantage in the early vote count in Sunday's snap election, defying most public polling that had showed the conservatives ahead, though they would need backing from other parties to reach a majority allowing them to stay in power. The party of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez led with 30.6% of votes, followed by the conservative People's Party at 30.3% and far-right Vox at 14.1%, as the tally reached around 10% of ballots counted shortly after 9 p.m. local time (2000 GMT). Early vote counting in Spain comes mostly from small towns and may differ significantly from the final outcome.
However, the Socialists' early results fell well short of a parliamentary majority, meaning Sanchez would again have to court an array of left-leaning parties to be re-elected as premier.