Spain's ​ruling Socialists had ​a narrow advantage in ‌the early ​vote count in Sunday's snap election, defying most ‌public polling that had showed the conservatives ahead, though they would need backing from other parties to ‌reach a majority allowing them to ‌stay in power. The party of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez led with 30.6% of votes, followed by the ⁠conservative ​People's Party ⁠at 30.3% and far-right Vox at 14.1%, as the ⁠tally reached around 10% of ballots counted shortly ​after 9 p.m. local time (2000 GMT). Early vote ⁠counting in Spain comes mostly from small towns ⁠and may ​differ significantly from the final outcome.

However, the Socialists' early results fell well ⁠short of a parliamentary majority, meaning Sanchez would again ⁠have ⁠to court an array of left-leaning parties to be re-elected as premier.