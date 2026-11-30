​The Israeli ​cabinet on ‌Sunday approved the ​entry into Gaza of an initial ‌pilot of the International Stabilization Force to disarm the Palestinian militant group Hamas, ‌the Israeli foreign ministry said.

"Israel's ‌goal is clear and has not changed: the disarmament of Hamas," the ⁠ministry ​said ⁠in a statement. Israel, it said, would ⁠continue to work with the US ​and US President Donald Trump's Board ⁠of Peace on all matters related to ⁠Gaza.

It ​accused Hamas of violating agreements and said, "No reconstruction in ⁠Gaza will begin before Hamas is ⁠disarmed ⁠and the entire Strip is demilitarized."