The centre-right People's ​Party (PP) was on ‌course to ​win the most seats in Spain's election on Sunday and could have a ‌majority if it formed a coalition with Vox that would bring the far right into central government for the first time since ‌Francisco Franco. With 20.3% of votes counted, the PP was ‌projected to win 130 seats and Vox would have 46 seats, according to the interior ministry. The ruling Socialists were projected to win 114 ⁠seats. A ​party or bloc ⁠needs 176 seats in the 350-member parliament to form a government.

The vote ⁠is the first of several European elections in the next year that ​could see far-right parties make further gains, starting with France ⁠in April. While negotiations between PP and Vox over the distribution of government ⁠posts ​are expected to be difficult, the two parties already have experience of working together, having governed in coalition in ⁠four Spanish regions.

Vox backs tougher immigration controls and lower taxes while opposing ⁠climate ⁠policies and expanded LGBTQ rights.