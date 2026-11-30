Switzerland's Camille Rast ​won the women's World ​Cup slalom at Killington ‌on Sunday, ​overhauling first-run leader Mikaela Shiffrin as the American became the first Alpine skier to ‌claim 100 World Cup podiums in a single discipline. Rast clocked a combined one minute 40.93 seconds on the Superstar course to beat ‌Albania's Lara Colturi, with Shiffrin third in 1:41.52, 0.59 seconds ‌off the pace.

The 31-year-old Shiffrin, starting with bib number one, led after the opening run in 50.50 seconds, ahead of Austria's Katharina Truppe and Rast. Rast, ⁠however, ​delivered the faster ⁠second run to overhaul Shiffrin and secure her first World Cup victory of ⁠the season.

"Yeah, the beginning of the season was more like a 50/50. ​One run good, the other one bad. And now I ⁠could do my ski on two runs, and I'm really happy about ⁠it," ​Rast said. "Thanks to my team around me. They made an amazing job, and now I am happy to share this ⁠moment with them."

Shiffrin's third-place finish extended her outstanding record at Killington, ⁠where she has ⁠won six World Cup slaloms, and took her career tally in the discipline to 100 podiums.