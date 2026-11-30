UPDATE 5-Spain's PP set to win most seats, may bring far right into government for first time since Franco
The centre-right People's Party (PP) was on course to win the most seats in Spain's election on Sunday and could have a majority if it formed a coalition with Vox that would bring the far right into central government for the first time since Francisco Franco. With 20.3% of votes counted, the PP was projected to win 130 seats and Vox would have 46 seats, according to the interior ministry. The ruling Socialists were projected to win 114 seats. A party or bloc needs 176 seats in the 350-member parliament to form a government.
The vote is the first of several European elections in the next year that could see far-right parties make further gains, starting with France in April. While negotiations between PP and Vox over the distribution of government posts are expected to be difficult, the two parties already have experience of working together, having governed in coalition in four Spanish regions.
Vox backs tougher immigration controls and lower taxes while opposing climate policies and expanded LGBTQ rights.