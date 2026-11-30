The ​centre-right People's Party (PP) was on course to win the most seats in ‌Spain's election on Sunday and could have a majority if it formed a coalition with Vox that would bring the far right into ‌central government for the first time since Francisco Franco. With 20.3% of ‌votes counted, the PP was projected to win 130 seats and Vox would have 46 seats, according to the interior ministry. The ruling Socialists were ⁠projected ​to win 114 ⁠seats. A party or bloc needs 176 seats in the 350-member parliament ⁠to form a government.

The vote is the first of several European elections ​in the next year that could see far-right parties make further ⁠gains, starting with France in April. While negotiations between PP and Vox over the ⁠distribution of ​government posts are expected to be difficult, the two parties already have experience of working together, having governed in coalition ⁠in four Spanish regions.

Vox backs tougher immigration controls and lower ⁠taxes while opposing ⁠climate policies and expanded LGBTQ rights.