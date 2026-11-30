Following is a summary of current ​entertainment news briefs.

Mike ​Love, Beach Boys' ‌vocalist on ​classic hits of endless summer, dies at 85

"For those who believe ‌that Brian walks on water, I will always be the Antichrist." In his memoir, "Good Vibrations: My Life as a Beach ‌Boy," Mike Love distilled decades of controversy into a ‌single sentence, reflecting both his long-running feud with the rock band's mastermind, Brian Wilson, and the distrust with which many fans and ⁠critics ​viewed him.

UK's ⁠Princess Kate climbs mountains, fights cancer in intimate documentary

Kate, Britain's Princess of ⁠Wales, discusses the struggles and fears she endured while being ​treated for cancer in one of the most revealing ⁠films about a British royal, which she hopes will help others ⁠fighting ​and recovering from the disease. In the documentary to be broadcast on BBC TV on Sunday, the 44-year-old ⁠princess, wife of heir-to-the-throne Prince William, is seen crying as ⁠she listens ⁠to messages from her three children during a charity challenge to scale Britain's three highest ‌peaks ‌in 24 hours, which she ​calls a "pilgrimage".