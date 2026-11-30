Lewis Hamilton cannot wait for the Formula ​One season to end. The Ferrari driver ​and seven-time world champion made ‌his feelings ​clear after finishing sixth in Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix, the penultimate race of the campaign, with the team clinching the ‌runner-up spot to Mercedes in the constructors' standings.

The 41-year-old Briton said he had been talking to his long-time physio Angela Cullen about how much he needed the break. "I said ‘Jeez, I don’t ‌know how I’m still doing this,’ and she goes ‘Ah, I remember our first race in ‌Australia and you said the same thing'," said Hamilton.

"Every time I get to this point of the year - you lose muscle, you’re losing weight, you’re just exhausted and (have) got pain all over the body, it’s ⁠killer. And ​I’ve been away for ⁠so long. "I miss my family. I can't wait for it to end at this point.

"I just can't wait ⁠for Christmas and night-time at home in my own bed, not having to worry about getting ​up and going to work." Hamilton said the floodlit race at Lusail had offered little ⁠excitement, with scant overtaking.

He finished one place ahead of teammate Charles Leclerc, with the pair ordered to hold ⁠position ​after clashing in recent races. "The sole goal this weekend was to (finish second). We needed those points. There's no difference really if Charles is sixth and I'm seventh. As long ⁠as we get sixth and seventh we hold on to those points so we can ⁠get the constructors' (second ⁠place).

"In the last race when challenges were made it didn't work out so well so why risk it today? "Maybe next week (in Abu Dhabi) ‌we can ‌get back to racing better."