Libya's southern security authorities on Saturday ​seized about 105,000 pills ​of the Lyrica ‌drug and apprehended ​two major traffickers in a town in the deep south of the country. A security ‌source from the interior ministry's general administration for combating drugs told Reuters the seized pills are valued at about 2 million Libyan dinars ($309,200).

The ‌administration said in a statement late on Sunday the pills were ‌seized at a farm in an ambush within the town of Al-Qatrun in Fezzan region, near the borders with Chad and Niger. Libya has become a ⁠major ​regional transit hub ⁠for synthetic drugs and other narcotics on their way to local users and other ⁠parts of North Africa and the wider continent, according to a UN ​report released in January.

Drug gangs have been taking advantage of ⁠the tumultuous situation in the country since 2011, the report by the United Nations ⁠Office ​on Drugs and Crime said. Pictures posted by the administration showed two blindfolded individuals standing behind a table displaying stacked ⁠boxes and blister packs of red-and-white pills.

The ambush is "one of the largest ⁠such busts ⁠in the southern region," the administration said in the statement. ($1 = 6.4685 Libyan dinars)