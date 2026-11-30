The centre-right People's Party (PP) was ‌on course to win the most seats in Spain's election on Sunday and could have a majority if it formed a coalition with Vox that would bring the far right into central government for the first time since Francisco Franco. With ‌26.3% of votes counted, the PP was projected to win 133 seats and Vox would have 48 seats, ‌according to the interior ministry. The ruling Socialists were projected to win 114 seats. A party or bloc needs 176 seats in the 350-member parliament to form a government.

The vote is the first of several European elections in the next year that could see far-right parties make ⁠further ​gains, starting with France in April. While ⁠negotiations between the PP and Vox over the distribution of government posts are expected to be difficult, the two parties already have experience ⁠of working together, having governed in coalition in four Spanish regions.

Vox backs tougher immigration controls and lower taxes while opposing climate policies ​and expanded LGBTQ rights. Sanchez, who has governed with fragile minority coalitions since 2018, called an early election ⁠saying he needed a majority after parliament rejected decrees he proposed to address a mounting housing crisis.

Democracy was restored in Spain in 1978, three ⁠years ​after the death of Francisco Franco, who ruled over the country for almost four decades after a brutal civil war from 1936 to 1939. Coalition talks face no formal deadline before the first investiture vote, but if no ⁠candidate wins parliament's confidence within two months of that attempt, fresh elections are automatically triggered.

The PP says it would prohibit ⁠mass amnesties, allow for returns to ⁠third countries and introduce a points system for legal immigrants. Vox wants to deport convicted foreigners and give priority to Spaniards in the queue for housing.