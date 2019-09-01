REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu intends to annex all Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, he said on Sunday, reiterating an election promise made five months ago but again giving no timeframe.

US-AFGHANISTAN-TALIBAN/ U.S., Taliban near Afghanistan deal, fighting intensifies in north

KABUL (Reuters) - U.S. and Taliban negotiators are close to a deal that would open the way for peace in Afghanistan, a top U.S. official said on Sunday, as the insurgents followed their weekend assault on the strategic center of Kunduz by attacking a second northern city. The U.S.

US-STORM-DORIAN/ Dorian set to slam the Bahamas as powerful category 4 hurricane

TITUSVILLE, Fla (Reuters) - Hurricane Dorian was set to slam the Bahamas on Sunday as a dangerous category 4 storm, pounding the islands with up to two days of torrential rain, high waves, and damaging winds before taking aim at the U.S. mainland. US-TEXAS-SHOOTING/

Five killed, including gunman, 21 injured in West Texas shooting (Reuters) - A white male in his 30s who was known to police killed five people and wounded 21 others on Saturday in a gun rampage between the West Texas cities of Midland and Odessa that started with a traffic stop and ended when he was killed by officers, authorities said.

BUSINESS US-USA-TRADE-CHINA/

China, U.S. kick off new round of tariffs in trade war BEIJING (Reuters) - China and the United States began imposing additional tariffs on each other's goods on Sunday, the latest escalation in a bruising trade war, despite signs that talks would resume some time this month.

US-USA-TRADE-TARIFFS-FACTBOX/ Factbox: Next rounds of Trump's tariffs on Chinese goods to hit consumers

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's next round of tariffs on Chinese imports is scheduled to take effect starting on Sunday, escalating the trade war between the world's two largest economies with a big hit to consumer goods. ENTERTAINMENT

US-FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE-JOKER/ Villain in Venice: Joaquin Phoenix goes from tragic to comic in 'Joker'

VENICE, Italy (Reuters) - One of Gotham's most famous villains arrived at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday, in a standalone dark story telling the origins of the Joker. US-FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE-EMA/

Woman on fire: Larrain's 'Ema' tells tale of liberation VENICE, Italy (Reuters) - To the thumping beat of reggaeton, Chilean television actress Mariana Di Girolamo dances her way through Pablo Larrain's "Ema", her major film debut about a woman on a journey of self-discovery as her family life falls apart.

SPORTS US-TENNIS-USOPEN-GAUFF/

Gauff loses match but learns lessons from Osaka NEW YORK (Reuters) - Coco Gauff's U.S. Open came to an abrupt end under the bright lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday but the 15-year-old said she would leave New York a better player after falling to world number one Naomi Osaka.

US-TENNIS-USOPEN-KYRGIOS/ Kyrgios goes quietly into the New York night

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Nick Kyrgios was a lightning rod for controversy at the U.S. Open this week but the fiery Australian was subdued after a third-round loss on Saturday and walked away quietly from the year's final Grand Slam. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS PHILIPPINES-PACQUIAO/ (TV)

Philippine senator and boxing star Manny Pacquiao gives a free concert to fans Philippine senator and championship boxer Manny Pacquiao joins Filipino celebrities for a free concert for more than 10,000 people in Manila, to promote his own cryptocurrency with a Singapore-based startup.

1 Sep 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT HONGKONG-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Hong Kong protesters disrupt airport but planes still taking off Hundreds of protesters gathered outside Hong Kong airport on Sunday, disrupting travel to draw global attention to their fight for greater democracy for the Chinese-ruled city which facing its biggest political crisis in decades.

1 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT FRANCE-REFORM/PENSIONS (TV)

France's Macron embarks on perilous pension reform French President Macron appears to have backed away from increasing the retirement age in France by two years to 64 in a bid to defuse brewing public anger and the risk of street protests in the autumn as he embarks on perhaps the most politically perilous of his reforms. Consultations with trade unions begin Sept 5th

2 Sep WW2-ANNIVERSARY/TRUMP-ZELENSKIY (TV)

CANCELLED - U.S. President Trump to meet Ukraine's Zelenskiy in Poland U.S President Donald Trump to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during his visit to Poland.

2 Sep CONGO-UN/ (PIX) (TV)

UN Secretary-General in Congo to highlight Ebola, peacekeeping United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is in Kinshasa to hold political meetings after meeting with Ebola survivors and health workers during a visit to an Ebola treatment centre in North Kivu.

2 Sep SLOVENIA-FORUM/

Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu speaks at Bled Strategic Forum Slovenian Prime Minister Marjan Sarec and a number of ministers from the region also speak at the forum dedicated to stability in the region. Story on merit.

2 Sep POLAND-USA/ (PIX) (TV)

CANCELLED - U.S. President Trump holds talks on second day of Poland visit U.S. President Donald Trump holds talks with Polish officials on second day of visit to Poland to mark the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of World War Two.

2 Sep HONGKONG-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV)

General strike called in Hong Kong Hong Kong braces for a general strike on Monday after a weekend of chaotic clashes between protesters and police. It is unclear whether a strike will actually take place but trade unions and students have said they will join.

2 Sep 22:30 ET / 02:30 GMT CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

BURKINA-SECURITY/ (TV) Verdict expected in Trial of Burkina Faso attempted coup leaders

Two senior allies of Burkina Faso's deposed former President Blaise Compaore and scores of others are accused of organizing a 2015 coup attempt against a transitional government. 2 Sep

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS USA-MEASLES/

U.S. provides update on its worst measles outbreak in a quarter century U.S. health officials provide updated figures on the nation's largest measles outbreak in a quarter century.

2 Sep CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

TURKEY-SECURITY/JUDICIARY (PIX) Turkey's Erdogan attends new judicial year ceremony

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a ceremony at the presidential palace to mark the opening of the new judicial year. 2 Sep

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS NOVARTIS-MEDIA/

Novartis holds media day at Basel campus Novartis holds media day at Basel campus.

2 Sep MEXICO-ECONOMY/POLL

Mexico central bank issues monthly poll of private economists Mexico's central bank will issue its monthly poll of private sector economists forecasts on key indicators like inflation, GDP and the peso exchange rate.

2 Sep ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/THE LAUNDROMAT (PIX) (TV) Streep, Oldman and Soderbergh premiere Panama Papers movie in Venice

Actors Meryl Streep and Gary Oldman walk the Venice Film Festival red carpet with director Steven Soderbergh for the world premiere of their Panama Papers movie 'The Laundromat'. 1 Sep 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/WASP NETWORK (TV) Penelope Cruz, Gael Garcia Bernal star in Venice entry 'Wasp Network'

'Wasp Network, directed by Olivier Assayas and starring Penelope Cruz, Edgar Ramirez, Gael Garcia Bernal, Wagner Moura and Ana de Armas, screens in competition at the 76th Venice Film Festival. 1 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/AMERICAN SKIN Nate Parker's 'American Skin' premieres at Venice

'American Skin', directed by Nate Parker, is presented by Spike Lee at the 76th Venice Film Festival. 1 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/WASP NETWORK ARRIVALS (PIX) Penelope Cruz, Gael Garcia Bernal expected in Venice

The team from 'Wasp Network, directed by Olivier Assayas and starring Penelope Cruz, Edgar Ramirez, Gael Garcia Bernal, Wagner Moura and Ana de Armas are expected in Venice. Their film is screening in competition at the 76th Venice Film Festival. 1 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/COSTA-GAVRAS (TV) Director Costa-Gavras honoured at Venice Film Festival

Greek-born French director Costa-Gavras is honoured with the Glory to the Filmmaker Award at the 76th Venice Film Festival. 1 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/THE NEW POPE (PIX) (TV) 'The New Pope' presented at Venice Film Festival

Director Paolo Sorrentino and the cast of his new series 'The New Pope' walk the red carpet and attend a news conference at the Venice Film Festival. Episodes 2 and 7 of the upcoming series, starring Jude Law, John Malkovich and an international ensemble cast, screen Out of Competition at the 76th Venice Film Festival. 1 Sep 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/BRIAN DE PALMA (PIX) (TV) Director Brian De Palma on Weinstein inspired film

Veteran Hollywood director Brian De Palma talks about his Weinstein inspired new film, abuse of power in the film industry and growing old. 2 Sep

SPORTS TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - U.S. Open Action from the round of 16 at the U.S. Open - the fourth and final grand slam of the year.

1 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

