Pak says will grant consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav on Monday

PTI Islamabad
Updated: 01-09-2019 20:09 IST
Pakistan announced on Sunday that it will grant consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav on September 2. Foreign Office Spokesman Mohammad Faisal said Jadhav, 49, is being provided the consular access "in line with Vienna Convention on Consular relations, ICJ judgment and the laws of Pakistan".

The retired Indian Navy officer is on death row in Pakistan which has accused him of spying. India maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy and has been wrongly framed.

