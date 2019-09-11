GM recalls 3.5 mn vehicles on brake issue

New York, Sep 11 (AFP) General Motors is recalling nearly 3.5 million vehicles because of a brake problem that increases the risk of a crash, according to documents published by a US safety agency. The issue is with the vacuum pump, which can diminish vacuum over time, affecting braking and "extending the distance required to stop the vehicle, thereby increasing the risk of a crash," according to a letter to GM from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

GM will notify owners of the issue, NHTSA said in the letter, which was dated September 10 and available Wednesday on the agency's website. The issue affects nearly 3.5 million pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles, including the Chevrolet Silverado (2014-2018), the GMC Sierra (2014-2018), the Chevrolet Suburban (2015-2018) and the Cadillac Escalade (2015-2017).

The company also is recalling around 180,000 Chevrolet Malibu cars over disabled fuel injectors; 91,000 Chevrolet Express models and GMC Savanas, from 2019, over a problem with the seatbelt light; and 3,400 Buick Enclaves and Chevrolet Traverses, from 2020, over a crack in the engine compartment. (AFP) AMS AMS

