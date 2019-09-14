Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN27 US-TRUMP-LD HAMZA Hamza bin Laden killed in US operation: Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Saturday confirmed that Hamza bin Laden, the son of slain al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden, was killed in an American counter-terrorism operation along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. By Lalit K Jha

FGN26 SWISS-KOVIND-GANDHI President Kovind unveils Mahatma Gandhi's bust in Switzerland

Villeneuve: President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday unveiled the bust of Mahatma Gandhi, marking the 150th anniversary of the Father of the Nation and hoped that his legacy will inspire the mankind to tackle climate change and conserve ecology.

FGN23 PAK-ATTACKS Militant attacks kill four soldiers in Pakistan

Islamabad: Four Pakistani soldiers have been killed in two separate militant attacks in the tribal northwestern regions bordering Afghanistan, the military said on Saturday. By Sajjad Hussain

FGN19 PAK-QADRI-POLITICS Pakistani cleric Tahirul Qadri quits politics, resigns from party

Lahore: Fiery Pakistani cleric Tahirul Qadri on Saturday announced his decision to quit politics and resigned as the chairman of his Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) party. By M Zulqernain

FGN17 BALOCHISTAN-RIGHTS-CAMPAIGN Baloch activists organise poster campaign in Geneva to highlight rights violations by Pak

Geneva: Baloch rights activists have organised a poster campaign in Geneva to highlight Pakistan's "egregious infractions" in Balochistan where "enforced disappearances and killings" have assumed "epidemic proportions".

