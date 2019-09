France is working to "reduce the escalation" following an attack on Saudi oil installations, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri said on Friday following talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"The French role is constant and following this matter in order to reduce the escalation that is happening," Hariri said.

