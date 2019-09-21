REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10:00 a.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. ET

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday approved sending American troops to bolster Saudi Arabia's air and missile defenses after the largest-ever attack on the kingdom's oil facilities, which Washington has squarely blamed on Iran.

CLIMATE-CHANGE-STRIKE

Inspired by Greta Thunberg, worldwide protest demands climate action Millions of young people flooded the streets of cities around the world on Friday to demand political leaders take urgent steps to stop climate change, uniting in a worldwide protest inspired by 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

U.S. USA-ELECTION-BIDEN

Biden's LGBTQ record draws scrutiny at Iowa presidential forum CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Former Vice President Joe Biden's decades-long record on lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender issues was scrutinized on Friday in Iowa at the first major forum focused on the topic during the 2020 Democratic presidential nominating contest.

USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER

Trump pressured Ukraine president to investigate Biden: reports

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -

U.S. President Donald Trump repeatedly pressured Ukraine's president to investigate Joe Biden, one of Trump's chief political rivals, in a July phone call, according to reports on Friday by the Wall Street Journal and other U.S. media outlets.

BUSINESS

USA-TRADE-CHINA

Hopes for trade breakthrough fade as China cancels U.S. farm visits

WASHINGTON/CHICAGO (Reuters) -

A U.S.-China trade deal appeared elusive on Friday after Chinese officials unexpectedly canceled a visit to farms in Montana and Nebraska as deputy trade negotiators wrapped up two days of negotiations in Washington.

USA-TRADE-APPLE

U.S. trade regulators approve some Apple tariff exemptions amid broader reprieve U.S. trade regulators on Friday approved 10 out of 15 requests for tariff exemptions filed by Apple Inc (AAPL.O) amid a broader reprieve on levies on computer parts, according to a public docket published by the U.S. Trade Representative and a Federal Register notice.

ENTERTAINMENT BRITAIN-ROYALS-ROME

Prince Harry, Meghan, Ivanka Trump attend designer's Rome wedding Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan joined an array of celebrities on Friday for the glitzy wedding of fashion designer Misha Nonoo at a 17th-century Italian villa overlooking the city of Rome.

FASHION-MILAN-BLUMARINE

Jennifer Lopez closes Versace Milan show in that jungle dress

MILAN (Reuters) - Pop star and actress Jennifer Lopez strutted down the Milan catwalk on Friday, closing the Versace fashion show in a recreation of the plunging jungle-themed gown she wore to the Grammy Awards nearly 20 years ago.

SPORTS

NFL-CRIME-ANTONIO-BROWN

New England Patriots release Antonio Brown, who faces rape allegation

NFL star wide receiver Antonio Brown, who has been accused of rape by his former personal trainer, was released on Friday by the New England Patriots, the team said less than two weeks after signing the prolific pass-catcher to a contract.

MOTOR-F1-SINGAPORE

Vettel leads Ferrari's Singapore charge but Mercedes on top SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Sebastian Vettel led Ferrari's charge in practice for the Singapore Grand Prix on Friday but the German's Formula One victory drought, already more than a year-long, still looked set to continue.

UPCOMING SPORTS

TENNIS-LAVER CUP/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - Laver Cup

Day two of the Laver Cup at Geneva's Palexpo. Europe - featuring Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal - play the Rest of the World in the third edition of the competition. 21 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SPORT-DOPING/RUSSIA-ATHLETICS CANCELLED -

Russian medal favorite at worlds chides suspended federation

High jumper Maria Lasitskene, a gold medal favorite for the world athletics championships, has been one of the few Russian athletes to openly criticize the country's athletics federation as it struggles to emerge from a crippling doping scandal. 22 Sep

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE INDIA-KASHMIR/ (PIX)

Monitoring developments in India's Kashmir amid tight security after New Delhi revoked special status of the region Monitoring developments in Kashmir amid tensions over India's decision this month to revoke the special status of its portion of the majority Muslim region that both countries claim.

22 Sep ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FASHION-MILAN/ (PIX) (TV)

Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci present their latest creations at Milan Fashion Week

Italian luxury labels Dolce & Gabbana and Gucci showcase their spring/summer 2020 womenswear designs as part of Milan Fashion Week. 22 Sep

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY CLIMATE-CHANGE/IPCC-OCEANS

IPCC meeting to agree on a special report on climate change and oceans The 51st session of the IPCC to consider the special report on the ocean and cyrosphere in a changing climate.

22 Sep DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

STORM-LORENA/ (PIX) Hurricane Lorena threatens Mexican beach resorts of Los Cabos with heavy rain

Storm Lorena became a hurricane again early on Friday as it closed in on the south of Mexico's Baja California peninsula, threatening to lash the popular beach resorts of Los Cabos with heavy rain and high winds. 22 Sep

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)