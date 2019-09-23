Pakistan PM briefs US lawmakers over Kashmir issue

Stepping up tirade against India, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan spent the second day of his visit to the US briefing American lawmakers over Kashmir issue. The lawmakers include US Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer and Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee Lindsey Graham, reported Dawn.

Khan, whose country is facing severe economic crises, apprised the Congressmen about India's decision to abrogate Article 370, which granted special rights to people of Jammu and Kashmir, and Pakistan's stand on the matter. On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is also in the United States, is using the platform to strengthen the ties between the US and India. On the first day of his visit, Modi had held a round table meeting with the CEOs from the energy sector at Hotel Post Oak in Houston city and discussed ways to harness opportunities in the energy sector and expand mutual investment opportunities.

Before leaving for New York, Khan vowed to raise the Kashmir issue using all available platforms. During his stay in New York, Imran Khan will hold several bilateral meetings with his counterparts from various regions and participate in high-level UN summits. Khan will address the 74th session of United Nations General Assembly.

It is also ironical that although Imran Khan has been continuously raising his voice for the Kashmiris, he has remained mum over the human right conditions of the minorities in his own country. Pakistan, on several occasions, has promised to safeguard the interests of minority communities in the nation. However, rampant attacks on minorities tell a different story.

Islamabad is openly discriminating against its religious minorities, which is manifested in various forms of targeted violence, mass murders, extrajudicial killings, abduction, rapes and forced conversion to Islam, making the Pakistani Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Ahmadiyyas, and Shias one of the most persecuted minorities in the region. Recently various incidents have come to fore that highlights the deplorable condition of the minorities in the country. However, instead of addressing them, Imran Khan has made a disgusting comment that the recent blasphemy attack on a Hindu teacher in Pakistan's Ghotki was an attempt to sabotage his speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

Imran Khan will attend and speak at other side events co-hosted by Pakistan and Turkey on countering hate speech. A trilateral summit of Pakistan, Malaysia and Turkey will also be held on the UNGA sidelines. (ANI)

