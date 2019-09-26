China slams US for introducing sanctions against its entities

China on Thursday slammed the Unites States for introducing sanctions against a number of Chinese nationals and entities, calling it a move of "gross violation". "Despite the legitimate rights and interests of all parties, the United States wielded a wanton stick of sanctions, which is a gross violation of the basic norms of international relations," Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a press briefing.

China's reaction comes after the US announced that it is imposing penalties on Chinese shipping firms for continuing to carry Iranian oil after sanctions waivers lapsed in May, reported Sputnik China Concord Petroleum Co., Kunlun Shipping Co., Pegasus 88 Ltd., and COSCO Shipping Tanker (Dalian) Seaman & Ship Management Co. have been charged with knowingly violating restrictions on handling and transacting Iranian petroleum.

US sanctions come amid a new escalation of tension in the Middle East after Saudi Arabia's oil facilities were attacked by drones on 14 September. In April, Washington had announced countries including India and China, which are currently importing Iranian crude oil, will either have to end their imports completely or be subjected to US sanctions.

China and India were the largest importers of Iranian oil. If the respective countries fail to pay heed to Trump's demands it may cause tensions in bilateral relations. (ANI)

Also Read: European shares rise on signs of thaw in U.S.-China trade war

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)