International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

China's Xi vows to uphold 'one country, two systems' in Hong Kong

PTI Beijing
Updated: 30-09-2019 16:14 IST
China's Xi vows to uphold 'one country, two systems' in Hong Kong

Beijing, Sep 30 (AFP) Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed Monday to uphold the "one country, two systems" principle in Hong Kong, after months of pro-democracy protests in the semi-autonomous city.

Speaking at a reception in Beijing the night before celebrations to mark China's 70th anniversary, Xi said the country would "continue to fully and faithfully implement the principles of "one country, two systems" and a "high degree of autonomy". (AFP)

NSA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : China
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019