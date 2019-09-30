China's Xi vows to uphold 'one country, two systems' in Hong Kong

Beijing, Sep 30 (AFP) Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed Monday to uphold the "one country, two systems" principle in Hong Kong, after months of pro-democracy protests in the semi-autonomous city.

Speaking at a reception in Beijing the night before celebrations to mark China's 70th anniversary, Xi said the country would "continue to fully and faithfully implement the principles of "one country, two systems" and a "high degree of autonomy". (AFP)

