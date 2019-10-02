Iran will continue reducing its commitments under its 2015 nuclear deal until it reaches the "desired result," Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday, according to his official website. "We will continue the reduction of commitments," Khamenei said in a meeting with commanders of the elite Revolutionary Guards.

"The responsibility is with the Atomic Energy Organization and they must be carried out the reduction ...in a precise, complete and comprehensive way and continue until the time we reach the desired result."

