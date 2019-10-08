Kremlin says U.S. can press Ukraine to help resolve conflict

Russia said on Tuesday that the United States could use its influence in Ukraine to help resolve the conflict between the Kyiv government and pro-Russian separatists in the east.

At the same time, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, there was no support for the idea of Washington joining the Normandy Format talks to settle the conflict, which involve Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France.

