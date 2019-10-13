Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Chicago's flood of Paralympians underscores depth of wheelchair marathon talent

The participation of 27 Paralympians and a big increase in prize money could make Sunday's Chicago Marathon wheelchair race the most competitive yet. "Having 27 Paralympians is huge," four-times Paralympian Tatyana McFadden, one of the favorites, told reporters on the eve of the race. "I think it brings it to a whole other level." Trump defends Giuliani in tweet after report of federal probe

U.S. President Donald Trump defended his attorney Rudy Giuliani on Saturday as a "legendary crime buster" and "wonderful lawyer" after a media report that prosecutors are investigating whether the former New York mayor broke lobbying laws in his dealings in Ukraine. "So now they are after the legendary 'crime buster' and greatest Mayor in the history of NYC, Rudy Giuliani," Trump said in a statement on Twitter. Keep a conservative Democrat governor or go Republican? Louisiana voters decide

Louisiana voters were casting ballots on Saturday in the governor's race, with U.S. President Donald Trump urging people to choose one of two Republicans in the race to force a run-off election against incumbent John Bel Edwards, a conservative Democrat. Trump, a Republican, led a rally with thousands of cheering supporters on Friday night in Lake Charles in the hope of ousting the only Democratic governor of a Deep South state. Lyft follows Uber in suing NYC over cruising time caps

Lyft Inc, following its rival Uber's move, has sued New York City seeking to nullify a new rule limiting the time its drivers are allowed to spend cruising in Manhattan without passengers, the company said on Saturday. The lawsuit, filed by the San Francisco-based ride-hail company on Friday, argues that the cruising rule is arbitrary and threatens to shift business away from ride-hailing companies like Lyft in favor of taxis. Two injured in shooting at wedding in New Hampshire church

Two people were shot and injured during a wedding at a church in New Hampshire on Saturday, police said. The shooter was subdued by wedding guests and arrested soon after. Word of multiple gunshot victims at the New England Pentecostal Ministries in Pelham prompted police, fire and ambulance crews to rush to the simple white one-storey structure in the town about 30 miles (48 km) north of Boston. Four killed in shooting at illegal gambling club in Brooklyn: police

Four men were killed and three people wounded early on Saturday in a shooting at an unlicensed gambling club in New York City, police said. Officers responding to a 911 call of shots fired at an address on Utica Avenue in the borough of Brooklyn found victims inside ranging in age from 32 to 49 years old and recovered two handguns. Ex-envoy tells impeachment inquiry Trump ousted her based on 'false claims'

The former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine on Friday told a House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump that Trump ousted her based on "unfounded and false claims" after she had come under attack by his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. Marie Yovanovitch, the ambassador who was abruptly recalled from Kiev in May, spent more than nine hours in a closed-door meeting with House members and staff. She had been expected to appear last week, but was told not to by the State Department at the behest of the White House, according to Democratic House members. Lawmakers then issued a subpoena for her appearance and she complied. One killed as hotel under construction collapses in New Orleans

One person was killed and at least 18 injured in New Orleans on Saturday when part of a Hard Rock Hotel under construction collapsed, filling a street with wreckage and clouds of dust. Video of the collapse was widely shared on social media and the fire department posted photos of the aftermath showing crumpled floors and tangles of broken construction materials. Firefighters make progress against deadly Los Angeles wildfire

More than 1,000 firefighters battled a deadly and fast-moving wildfire on the northern edge of Los Angeles on Saturday, reinforcing containment lines that allowed some of the thousands of residents under evacuation orders to return to their homes. The wind-driven blaze, dubbed the Saddleridge fire, broke out on Thursday night and raced through the area's dry foothills and brush-filled canyons to cover some 7,552 acres (3,056 hectares) by midday on Saturday. California bans sale, manufacture of fur products from 2023

California will ban the manufacture and sale of new animal fur products from 2023 after Governor Gavin Newsom signed the bill into law on Saturday. It is first state-wide fur ban in the nation, and had been sought by animal rights advocates.

