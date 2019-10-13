REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Turkish forces and their Syrian allies seized large parts of the northern Syrian town of Suluk, a war monitor said on Sunday, as they pressed on with their offensive against Kurdish militia for a fifth day in the face of fierce international opposition.

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/ Hong Kong protesters stage shopping mall rallies taunting riot police

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong pro-democracy activists staged a cat-and-mouse game with riot police on Sunday, mounting protests in several shopping malls and chanting slogans such as “Free Hong Kong” until police arrived and then dispersing among weekend shoppers. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER/ Trump defends Giuliani in tweet after report of federal probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump defended his attorney Rudy Giuliani on Saturday as a “legendary crime buster” and “wonderful lawyer” after a media report that prosecutors are investigating whether the former New York mayor broke lobbying laws in his dealings in Ukraine. USA-ELECTION-LOUISIANA/

Keep a conservative Democrat governor or go Republican? Louisiana voters decide LAKE CHARLES, Louisiana (Reuters) - Louisiana voters were casting ballots on Saturday in the governor’s race, with U.S. President Donald Trump urging people to choose one of two Republicans in the race to force a run-off election against incumbent John Bel Edwards, a conservative Democrat.

BUSINESS USA-AUTOS-LABOR/

UAW boosts strike pay as GM walkout continues WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United Auto Workers union said Saturday it will boost strike pay for 48,000 hourly workers at General Motors Co (GM.N) by $25 a week to $275 as a strike against the largest U.S. automaker nears the end of its fourth week.

LYFT-INC-LAWSUIT-NEWYORK/ Lyft follows Uber in suing NYC over cruising time caps

(Reuters) - Lyft Inc, following its rival Uber’s move, has sued New York City seeking to nullify a new rule limiting the time its drivers are allowed to spend cruising in Manhattan without passengers, the company said on Saturday. ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-LONDON-EARTHQUAKE-BIRD/ Alicia Vikander takes on bilingual role in Tokyo-set 'Earthquake Bird'

LONDON (Reuters) - Alicia Vikander plays a murder suspect caught in a love triangle in “Earthquake Bird,” a thriller set in 1989 Tokyo in which the Oscar winner performs in English as well as Japanese. ASIA-STORM-BAND/

Supertyphoon Hagibis gives new wind to Philippine disco band MANILA (Reuters) - For a four-decade-old Philippine disco band, the namesake supertyphoon bearing down on Japan has brought a sudden rush of interest in its macho act.

SPORTS ATHLETICS-KIPCHOGE/

Kipchoge's sub-two hour marathon like landing on the moon VIENNA (Reuters) - Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge made athletics history on Saturday when he became the first person to run a marathon in under two hours, stretching the limits of human endeavor and passing a milestone few thought could be reached for decades if at all.

FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK/ NFL notebook: WR Brown reportedly wants to play

Antonio Brown wants to resolve his off-field issues and return to the NFL soon, as ESPN reported Saturday the former Steelers-Raiders-Patriots wideout hopes to have his playing status cleared up “in the next few weeks.” UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS USA-ELECTION/YANG

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang's quixotic U.S. presidential campaign gets serious Entrepreneur Andrew Yang knows most people initially viewed his candidacy for U.S. president – and his campaign promise to guarantee every American a basic, government-funded income – as a gimmick. Only in recent months has he gone from an entertaining diversion to a serious candidate in the Democratic Party's 2020 nominating race, and his campaign is rushing to catch up with the top tier.

13 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT USA-IMMIGRATION/OIL (PIX)

‘Broken system’ starves U.S. oil boom of immigrant workers New Mexico and Texas are experiencing the biggest oil boom in U.S. history but local employers like Johnny Vega say they have well equipment standing idle as a broken immigration system starves them of badly needed workers.

13 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT POLAND-ELECTION/EXIT POLLS (PIX) (TV)

Exit polls announced in Poland's parliamentary election Exit polls announced in Poland's parliamentary election with recent polls showing the ruling Law and Justice Party (PiS) the likely winner.

13 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT POLAND-ELECTION/REAX (PIX) (TV)

Reactions to the results of Poland's parliamentary election Poles react to the results of the parliamentary election.

14 Oct AFGHANISTAN-ARTIFACTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Afghanistan museum works to restore history, one broken piece at a time The National Museum of Afghanistan is painstakingly restoring hundreds of artifacts in its centennial year that were destroyed by the Taliban, aiming to tell more chapters of the country's story that the militant group tried to erase.

14 Oct USA-ELECTION/DEBATE (FACTBOX)

What to watch for during Democrats' fourth presidential debate Key moments to watch for as Democrats debate in Ohio.

14 Oct GUINEA-POLITICS/ (TV)

Guinea opposition protests against constitutional revision Opposition parties in Guinea have called for demonstrations against a new constitution proposed by the government, which opponents of President Alpha Conde fear is a pretext to let him stay in power beyond the end of his mandate next year.

14 Oct ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-LONDON/THE IRISHMAN (PIX) (TV) Robert De Niro and Al Pacino close London Film Festival with "The Irishman"

The London Film Festival comes to a close with the screening of director Martin Scorsese's 'The Irishman' starring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino. 13 Oct 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

BRITAIN-ROYALS/PAKISTAN (PIX) (TV) Britain's Prince William and wife Kate arrive in Pakistan

Britain's Prince William and wife Kate visit Pakistan from October 14-18 in a trip that will take them to Islamabad, Lahore and parts of the country's north, and will focus on climate change, access to education and security. 14 Oct

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE SYRIA-SECURITY/TURKEY-ERDOGAN

Erdogan visits Azerbaijan and may talk about Turkey's offensive in Syria Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan visits Baku in Azerbaijan for a summit of the Turkic Council and may comment on Turkey's offensive in northeast Syria.

14 Oct TRIPOLI-SECURITY/RUBBISH (PIX)

Conflict leaves rubbish smoldering in Tripoli's streets Mounds of rubbish piled high on the streets of Tripoli provide an unwelcome reminder to residents of the steady decline of public services in a city cut off from its hinterland – and largest landfill site – by a six-month-old military offensive against the capital.

14 Oct JAPAN-DEFENCE/NAVALREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Japan holds naval fleet review Japan's Maritime Self-Defence Force holds a fleet review where Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will make a speech. A number of foreign navies will send vessels to the event. South Korea was among those to be represented at the last fleet review but has not been invited this year due to strained Japan-South Korea relations regarding history and export issues.

14 Oct BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

SAUDI-RUSSIA/ (PIX) (TV) Russian President Putin visits Saudi Arabia

Russian President Vladimir Putin expected to visit Saudi Arabia. 14 Oct

HIKVISION-PENSIONS/ US pension funds took positions in blacklisted Chinese surveillance company

Some of the biggest public pensions funds in the United States have invested in one of the world's largest purveyors of video surveillance systems that the U.S. government claims are used in widescale repression of the Muslim population of western China. 14 Oct

FACEBOOK-CRYPTOCURRENCY/ Facebook's Libra group meets to discuss cybercurrency's future, following major departures

The founding members of the group backing Facebook's Libra currency meet to plan their project's future, days after all the major financial companies, including Visa and Mastercard, quit. The remaining team already faced major resistance from global regulators over the plan to create a virtual currency. 14 Oct

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS USA-MEASLES/

U.S. provides update on its worst measles outbreak in a quarter century U.S. health officials provide updated figures on the nation's largest measles outbreak in a quarter century.

14 Oct CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

LEBANON-WINE/CANNABIS (PIX) (TV) Wine with a whiff of cannabis: a vintner's passion in a hard land

Twenty years ago, a small cooperative in one of the poorest parts of Lebanon convinced a handful of farmers to grow grapes instead of cannabis. Today, 200 farmers and their vineyards supply the biggest wineries in the country. Vintner Charbel Fakhri wants to win over the residents of Deir al-Ahmar and convince them that a better future lies in the tempranillo grape. 14 Oct

