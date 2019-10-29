International Development News
Saudi Arabia: PM Modi meets King of Jordan, discusses ways to strengthen ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Tuesday met King of Jordan King Abdullah II in Riyadh and discussed ways to strengthen ties between the two countries.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Riyadh
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 13:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 13:54 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets King of Jordan Abdullah II . Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Tuesday met King of Jordan Abdullah II in Riyadh and discussed ways to strengthen ties between the two countries. "A good beginning to the day! PM @narendramodi met His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan in Riyadh. Both leaders exchanged views on working closely together to strengthen our ties across sectors, especially in trade & investment, human resource development & people-to-people ties," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

The two leaders are here to attend the annual Saudi's Future Investment Initiative (FII). The Prime Minister will deliver a keynote address at the FII which will be followed by an interaction with a moderator at the conference.

The FII Forum is also known as the 'Davos in the Desert' which has been hosted by Riyadh since 2017 to project the Kingdom as a potential investment hub in the region. The Prime Minister will deliver a keynote address at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) which will be followed by an interaction with a moderator at the conference.

Modi is also scheduled to meet King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Prior to his departure, Modi said in a statement that he looks forward to his participation in the FII Forum where he would be speaking about the growing trade and investment opportunities for the global investors in India as the country marches forward to a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

