International Development News
Development News Edition

US judge blocks Trump's health insurance rule for immigrants

  • PTI
  • |
  • Portelizabeth
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 05:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 05:20 IST
US judge blocks Trump's health insurance rule for immigrants
US District Judge Michael Simon granted a preliminary injunction that prevents the rule from going into effect Sunday. It's not clear when he will rule on the merits of the case. Image Credit: ANI

A federal judge in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday put on hold a Trump administration rule requiring immigrants to prove they will have health insurance or can pay for medical care before they can get visas. US District Judge Michael Simon granted a preliminary injunction that prevents the rule from going into effect Sunday. It's not clear when he will rule on the merits of the case.

Seven Us citizens and a nonprofit organization filed the federal lawsuit Wednesday contending the rule would block nearly two-thirds of all prospective legal immigrants. The lawsuit also said the rule would greatly reduce or eliminate the number of immigrants who enter the United States with family-sponsored visas.

"We're very grateful that the court recognized the need to block the health care ban immediately," says Justice Action Center senior litigator Esther Sung, who argued at Saturday's hearing on behalf of the plaintiffs. "The ban would separate families and cut two-thirds of green-card-based immigration starting tonight, were the ban not stopped," he said.

The proclamation signed by President Donald Trump in early October applies to people seeking immigrant visas from abroad — not those in the US already. It does not affect lawful permanent residents. It does not apply to asylum-seekers, refugees or children. The proclamation says immigrants will be barred from entering the country unless they are to be covered by health insurance within 30 days of entering or have enough financial resources to pay for any medical costs.

The rule is the Trump administration's latest effort to limit immigrant access to public programs while trying to move the country away from a family-based immigration system to a merit-based system. The White House said in a statement at the time the proclamation was issued that too many non-citizens were taking advantage of the country's "generous public health programs," and said immigrants contribute to the problem of "uncompensated health care costs."

Under the government's visa rule, the required insurance can be bought individually or provided by an employer and it can be short-term coverage or catastrophic. Medicaid doesn't count, and an immigrant can't get a visa if using the Affordable Care Act's subsidies when buying insurance. The federal government pays for those subsidies.

According to the Migration Policy Institute, a nonpartisan immigration think tank, 57% of US immigrants had private health insurance in 2017, compared with 69% of US-born, and 30% had public health insurance coverage, compared with 36% of native-born. The uninsured rate for immigrants dropped from 32% to 20% from 2013 to 2017, since the implementation of the Affordable Care Act, according to Migration Policy.

There are about 1.1 million people who obtain green cards each year. "Countless thousands across the country can breathe a sigh of relief today because the court recognized the urgent and irreparable harm that would have been inflicted" without the hold, said Jesse Bless, director of federal litigation at the American Immigration Lawyers Association.

Earlier this year, the administration made sweeping changes to regulations that would deny green cards to immigrants who use some forms of public assistance, but the courts have blocked that measure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 synopsis revealed, Tweet shows Gary Drayton’s excitement

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

Delhi: Police and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Horse racing-Bricks and Mortar edges United in Breeders' Turf

Bricks and Mortar edged United by a head to win the 4 million Breeders Cup Turf on Saturday, finishing his season undefeated and making a strong case for Horse of the Year honors.After being stuck in traffic in the early going the even-mone...

Senators F Sabourin leaves on stretcher in Boston

Ottawa Senators rookie forward Scott Sabourin was taken off the ice on a stretcher after a collision with Bruins forward David Backes during the first period of Saturdays game in Boston. Sabourin was injured after administering a check on B...

Cubs pick up Santana's option, part ways with Holland

The Chicago Cubs announced Saturday that they exercised the 2020 option on Jose Quintanas contract and declined the option on fellow left-hander Derek Holland. The 30-year-old Quintana will make 10.5 million in base salary next season. He w...

Jazz C Davis (broken leg) out at least a month

Utah Jazz center Ed Davis suffered a fractured left fibula in Fridays loss in Sacramento and will be sidelined at least a month. The 30-year-old journeyman played eight scoreless minutes in the 102-101 defeat before exiting with what was in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019