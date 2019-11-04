Nepal: Four workers trapped inside Bajhang hydropower tunnel found dead

Four workers trapped inside the tunnel of an under-construction hydropower project in Nepal's Bajhang District since Sunday were found dead on Monday afternoon, police said. The workers had gone inside a 300 metres long tunnel of the Kalangagad Hydropower Project on a tractor to make a survey, and are believed to have fallen unconscious during work.

A joint rescue operation by Nepal Police, Armed Police Force, Nepal Army and locals had been underway to find the missing workers, Ganesh Bom, the Deputy Superintendent of Police of Bajhang District, told ANI. He added that their bodies were retrieved by a team of Armed Police Force today. The deceased have been identified as Karna Bahadur Shahi, Mahendra Bahadur Shahi, Mahendra Saud and Sher Singh Dhami. (ANI)

Also Read: Kovind, Nepal Pres meet in Japan, discuss issues of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)