REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10:15 p.m. GMT/6:15 a.m. SGT

Sudan is discussing several scenarios such as cash transfers for poor people to accompany planned subsidies for food and other basic goods, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Monday.

SPAIN-ELECTION-DEBATE/ Spain's election candidates clash over Catalonia in TV debate

MADRID (Reuters) - The main candidates to become Spain’s next prime minister clashed on Monday over how to handle Catalonia’s independence drive, in a tense TV debate ahead of a repeat election that opinion polls show could be as inconclusive as the one in April. U.S.

TRUMP-RUSSIA-STONE/ Trial of longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone to begin on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The criminal trial of President Donald Trump’s longtime adviser Roger Stone is set to begin on Tuesday in what could become a colorful sideshow generating unflattering headlines for the president even as he faces a fast-moving impeachment inquiry. USA-COURT-IMMIGRATION/

U.S. Supreme Court mulls making it easier to deport immigrants for crimes WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court justices considered on Monday whether to make it easier for federal authorities to deport certain immigrants who have committed crimes, a population targeted by President Donald Trump’s administration.

BUSINESS UBER-RESULTS/

Uber misses on riders, beats revenue estimates as lockup expiry looms (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc on Monday missed Wall Street estimates for monthly active users for its ride-hailing platform, even as it posted better-than-expected quarterly revenue, sending shares down 5% in extended trading.

BOEING-AIRPLANE-CONGRESS/ U.S. House Democrats say Boeing CEO testimony prompts new questions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and the head of its aviation subcommittee said on Monday that Boeing’s testimony on two fatal 737 MAX crashes prompted new questions. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-ELLEN-DEGENERES/ Ellen DeGeneres to get Golden Globe lifetime award for TV work

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Comedian Ellen DeGeneres will get a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes next year recognizing her 25-year career on U.S. television, organizers said on Monday. BRITAIN-ART-BANKSY/

Hidden Banksy mural to be uncovered in heart of London's Notting Hill LONDON (Reuters) - A Banksy mural, covered up by builders’ hoarding and scaffolding for the past few months, will be uncovered on Monday in the heart of London’s Notting Hill area.

SPORTS TENNIS-NADAL/

Nadal reclaims world number one tag from Djokovic (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal dethroned Serbia’s Novak Djokovic to reclaim the number one spot in the ATP rankings on Monday following the Spaniard’s semi-final run at the Paris Masters.

SOCCER-USA-MVP/ Soccer: Mexico's Vela named MLS MVP after record-breaking season with LAFC

(Reuters) - Los Angeles Football Club forward Carlos Vela was named Major League Soccer’s (MLS) Most Valuable Player for the 2019 season on Monday, making him the first Mexican to win the award. UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS USA-FED/DALY

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Daly speaks on economy Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly speaks on the U.S. economy in a fireside chat hosted by the New York University Stern School of Business, in New York.

4 Nov 22:00 ET USA-TRADE/

U.S. Commerce Secretary visits Jakarta U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is in Indonesia's capital Jakarta as part of his Indo-Pacific trip.

5 Nov SERBIA-RATES/

Poll on Serbian central bank's benchmark rate Reuters is polling Serbian traders, dealers and economists about their expectations about future benchmark rate and ahead of upcoming central bank's rate-setting meeting.

5 Nov EGYPT-ECONOMY/TRANSPORTATION (PIX)

Egypt's tech-enabled transport market sees booming competition The tech-enabled transportation market in Egypt is booming, as different players including global ride-hailing giant Uber, which has 900,000 active drivers in the country, compete in the increasingly crowded market.

5 Nov EUROPE-GAS/

European Annual Gas Conference The for this year's conference is Emerging Pathways for Gas & LNG in the Decarbonising European Energy Landscape. Speakers include gas executives from Gazprom, Total, Shell, ENI etc.

5 Nov NORWAY-OIL/ENVIRONMENT (PIX) (TV)

Green groups seek to stop Arctic oil drilling in Norway with court appeal Green groups will try to convince a Norwegian appeals court on Tuesday that the government has violated the Nordic country's constitution by granting oil firms exploration rights in its Arctic waters.

5 Nov BRITAIN-ECONOMY/AUTOS

UK new car registrations released, completing W. Europe data Britain's car industry body publishes monthly new sales figures. Demand has been hit by tougher emissions rules, a crackdown on diesel and uncertainty caused by Brexit with registrations forecast to fall in 2019, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

5 Nov 09:00 ET, 14:00 GMT PORTUGAL-WEBSUMMIT/VERIZON (PIX)

Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg speaks at Web Summit Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg gives keynote presentation at Europe’s biggest technology conference.

5 Nov 10:00 ET, 15:00 GMT UGANDA-RAILWAYS/ (PIX) (TV)

Interview with chief executive of Uganda Railways Corporation Interview with the chief executive of state-run Uganda Railways Corporation (URC) on plans to rehabilitate the country's century-old meter-gauge line, funding for that and whether revamping of the old line means plans for a Chinese-funded standard gauge railway project have been abandoned.

5 Nov 12:00 ET, 17:00 GMT USA-FED/BARKIN

Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin speaks in Baltimore Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Tom Barkin speaks on "The New Environment for Monetary Policy" at Greater Baltimore Committee Economic Outlook Conference.

5 Nov 13:00 ET, 18:00 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

MEXICO-ARGENTINA/ (PIX) (TV) Latin American left rising? First stop Mexico for Argentina's Fernandez

In his first foreign trip as Argentina's president-elect, Alberto Fernandez holds a news conference after meeting Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, another center-leftist who recently took control of a major Latin American economy. Fernandez' victory over his market-friendly predecessor should give for thought to other right-leaning governments in the region as Chile's Pineda and Ecuador's Moreno roll back liberal reforms in the face of popular anger at inequality. 4 Nov 22:00 ET

SOUTHKOREA-USA/ Top U.S. diplomat for Asia to visit S.Korea

David Stilwell, the U.S. State Department's assistant secretary for East Asia and the Pacific, is set to visit South Korea amid stalled denuclearization talks with North Korea, a deepening history and trade row between Seoul and Tokyo, and ongoing negotiations on the costs for keeping 28,500 U.S. troops in South Korea. 5 Nov

SUDAN-DARFUR/ (PIX) (TV) First multimedia field trip to Sudan's Darfur region since 2013

First Reuters field trip to Sudan's conflict-torn Darfur region as the new civilian Prime Minister seeks to find peace solution for this long-forgotten conflict. Planning multimedia story reported from camps of people displaced in 2003 - have they ever hope to go back home? Story to land on Monday or Tuesday. 5 Nov

MEXICO-ARGENTINA/ (PIX) (TV) Argentine President-elect Fernandez delivers speech in Mexican university

In his first foreign trip as Argentina's president-elect, Alberto Fernandez delivers a speech at UNAM university in an event organized by influential left-wing intellectuals. 5 Nov

BRITAIN-ELECTION/ (PIX) British parliament's last sitting before election

The last day of parliament before the election. 5 Nov

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT (PIX) (TV) U.S. House panel expected to release Sondland, Volker testimony

U.S. House committee conducting impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump is expected to release testimony from Kurt Volker, former special representative for Ukraine negotiations, and Gordon Sondland, Trump donor named U.S. ambassador to European Union. 5 Nov

USA-ELECTION/ (PIX) U.S. general elections held in states, cities in 2019

Three states will hold gubernatorial elections and a number of states will hold mayoral contests on Nov. 5, 2019. 5 Nov

IRAQ-PROTESTS/BRIDGE (PIX) (TV) A view from the bridge: Iraq's "defenders of the revolution"

Thousands of Iraqis gather daily in central Baghdad to voice fury at elites they say are corrupt and blame for economic hardships. Most stay in Tahrir Square, but on a nearby bridge, young men have barricaded themselves against security forces firing tear gas and rubber bullets. Dozens have died. They call themselves defenders of the revolution. This is their story. 5 Nov

EU-COHESION/SUMMIT Cohesion and southern EU member countries summit

Prime Ministers of European Union member countries, the Friends of Cohesion group, will meet in Prague, press conference at 2:15 p.m. local time (1315 GMT). 5 Nov 08:30 ET, 13:30 GMT

ZIMBABWE-POLITICS/ (PIX) Zimbabwe government negotiators meet unions for wage talks ahead of protest

Government negotiators are set to meet public sector unions to respond to their demands for U.S. dollar-indexed salaries, ahead of Wednesday's protest march in the capital. 5 Nov 14:00 ET, 19:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/STONE (TV) Ex-Trump adviser Stone goes on trial in Washington

U.S. President Donald Trump's former adviser Roger Stone goes on trial in federal court in Washington on charges of lying to Congress, obstructing official proceeding and witness tampering. 5 Nov 14:30 ET, 19:30 GMT

BRAZIL-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV) Brazil's Bolsonaro sends new economic reform proposals to Congress

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro plans to accompany Economy Minister Paulo Guedes to Congress to present new economic reform proposals to cut public spending and tackle a chronic budget deficit. 5 Nov 15:00 ET, 20:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY TANZANIA-MALARIA/ (PIX) (TV)

Researchers use drones to pilot a new tool to fight malaria Scientists are gathering on the white sands of Zanzibar to test the latest technology in Tanzania in the fight against malaria, which infected 219 million people globally last year, killing 435,000 of them. The drones will spray a colorless, liquid solution, Aquatain, onto rice fields, to form a barrier on the surface of the water that should drown mosquito larvae before they surface.

5 Nov KYRGYZSTAN-ENVIRONMENT/NUCLEAR-WASTE (PIX) (TV)

Cold War nuclear waste threatens Central Asia's water supply Hidden in a remote Central Asian gorge, thousands of tons of radioactive waste are one landslide away from contaminating water supply for the whole Ferghana valley, home to millions of Kyrgyz, Uzbeks and Tajiks, environmentalists say.

5 Nov CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

LEONE-YOGA/ (PIX) (TV) Warrior pose: Sierra Leone's soldiers heal trauma with yoga

A yoga programme run by Sierra Leone's military is helping servicemen deal with trauma, including former child soldiers scarred by their experiences during the country's devastating civil war. 5 Nov

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT GERMANY-BERLINWALL/VR EXPERIENCE (TV)

See the Berlin Wall and escape beneath it in new virtual reality show A new YouTube show and virtual reality experience transports people to the streets of Berlin to relive the sudden construction of the hated wall in 1961 and its toppling 30 years ago this week.

5 Nov 09:00 ET, 14:00 GMT

Also Read: REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)