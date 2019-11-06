International Development News
Development News Edition

Sikh pilgrims reach Gurdwara Punja Sahib from Canada in a bus for Kartarpur Corridor opening

A bus carrying Sikh pilgrims from Canada reached Gurdwara Punja Sahib in Hassanabdal, a stop of their journey to the new Kartarpur Corridor to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism, Baba Guru Nanak Dev.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 12:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 11:57 IST
Sikh pilgrims reach Gurdwara Punja Sahib from Canada in a bus for Kartarpur Corridor opening
Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan. Image Credit: ANI

A bus carrying Sikh pilgrims from Canada reached Gurdwara Punja Sahib in Hassanabdal, a stop of their journey to the new Kartarpur Corridor to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism, Baba Guru Nanak Dev. The bus, which crossed the Atlantic on a ship to Paris and travelled across 14 countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Turkey before entering Pakistan via Iran, reached Gurdwara Punja Sahib in Hassanabdal late at night on Monday. It has dining, sleeping and toilet facilities as well, Dawn reported.

Speaking to the press, one of the tour organisers Gurcharan Singh Banwait said that the bus, which is displayed 'Journey to Kartarpur' on its front, began its journey from Brampton, Canada, on September 3. "We became ambassadors of peace for Pakistan across the globe while carrying the name of our bus' destination in Pakistan," Banwait added.

The 550th birth anniversary of the Sikh Guru will be commemorated at the Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib, his birthplace, on November 12. Sikhs from India, Europe, the United Arab Emirates and North America have started arriving at Gurdwara Punja Sahib as the occasion nears.

On Tuesday, 650 pilgrims from the UK reached the temple, as did 43 pilgrims from Canada. According to the Evacuee Trust Property Board's (ETPB) official records, 27 pilgrims from the United States, 10 from Ireland, eight from Malaysia, one from Thailand and three from Afghanistan have also reached Gurdwara Punja Sahib to celebrate the occasion. (ANI)

Also Read: 1,100 Indian Sikhs reach Gurdwara Punja Sahib in Pak

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. embassy in Iraq condemns violence against protesters -statement

The U.S embassy in Baghdad condemned on Wednesday the killing and kidnapping of unarmed demonstrators by security forces, and urged Iraqs leaders to engage urgently with the thousands who have been protesting against the government. We depl...

Mi CC9 Pro: Here's everything about Xiaomi's 108MP Penta camera phone

Xiaomi officially unveiled today the much-anticipated Mi CC9 Pro with the worlds first 108-megapixel Penta camera system, AMOLED display, massive battery, and ultra-thin screen optical fingerprint scanner.HIGHLIGHTSThe Device will go on sal...

Duterte foe accepts Philippine drug war post

Manila, Nov 6 AFP A fierce critic of Philippine President Rodrigo Dutertes deadly anti-drug war accepted a top post on Wednesday to help steer the campaign, pledging to halt killings of the innocent. While critics said the appointment is an...

UST Global Acquires ComplyUSA Strengthening its Privacy and Compliance Offerings

BENGALURU, Nov. 6, 2019 PRNewswire -- UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company, today announced that it has acquired ComplyUSA, a comprehensive compliance assessment and privacy automation platform.The General Data Pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019