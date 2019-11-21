International Development News
Indo-Israel security cooperation a strategic asset: Rivlin

Representative image

Describing the Indo-Israel security cooperation as a "strategic asset", Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Thursday said that the bilateral relations are at an "all-time high" and he hopes to see it getting strengthened further. Rivlin's remarks came during a ceremony at the President's House where India's Ambassador to Israel, Sanjeev Singla, submitted his credentials to the Israeli President.

"Israel and India cooperate in a wide range of fields, civilian and military. We consider our security cooperation as a strategic asset. I hope our cooperation in this field will keep developing", Rivlin said. Talking about his meeting with former President Pranab Mukherjee, the Israeli leader said that they "developed a remarkable friendship". Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rivlin called him "one of the greatest leaders of our age".

Both Singla and Rivlin pointed out that cooperation in the field of water management, agriculture and innovation was of prime importance to the two countries. "We know that the question of water is at the top of Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi's agenda and it came up in my visit to India and his visit here. I hope we will continue to push forward our cooperation on this", Rivlin said.

Rivlin called the starting of Air India's direct flights to Israel over the Gulf and Saudi Arabia "an example of how cooperation between Israel and India can advance peace in the Middle East". "The direct flight not only reduces the travel time from ten to seven hours but also shows that Jews, Muslims, Arabs, and Israelis can live together and end hatred and develop an understanding", the Israeli president stressed.

The Israeli leader also talked about the growing people to people interaction, the role of the Indian Jewish community in promoting bilateral ties, and how the youngsters in Israel saw India as a "very special place" to be visited after finishing their mandatory army service. Singla told the Israeli President that he had checked on the sapling that he planted during his trip to India in Karnal (Haryana) and that it is now an 8-foot tall tree. Rivlin had planted a rudraksha tree at Karnal during his visit to India at the Centre of Excellence set up by Israel and despite the weather not really being conducive to its growth, the plant has grown normally.

Singla also laid a wreath at Jerusalem's Holocaust Memorial after the credentials presentation ceremony to pay respects to six million Jews who perished in the Nazi Holocaust. The Indian Ambassador served as Private Secretary to Prime Minister Modi before coming to Israel.

