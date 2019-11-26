International Development News
Development News Edition

Turning from nuclear message, Pope urges youth to fight for the earth

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 07:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 07:04 IST
Turning from nuclear message, Pope urges youth to fight for the earth
Pope Francis (photo/Reuters)

Pope Francis wrapped up a four-day trip to Japan on Tuesday by turning from the anti-nuclear message that was the backbone of his visit to other key campaigns of his, urging students to defend the earth and show greater compassion.

Nuclear disarmament has been a key theme of the pope's trip to Japan, a country not only haunted by the memory of the two attacks that ended World War Two but also alarmed by the nuclear program and missile tests of nearby North Korea. But on Tuesday he turned to another message, telling students gathered at Sophia University, one of a handful of Catholic universities in Japan, that technology is worthless unless it is used to bring about a more humane and simpler society.

"For all the efficiency and order that mark Japanese society, I have sensed a yearning, too, for something greater: a profound desire to create an ever more humane, compassionate and merciful society," he said in his last event before departing for Rome. Noting that Asian cultures are known for their love of nature, he urged them to fight for the future of the earth, echoing the major encyclical he issued in 2015 making environmental protection a moral imperative.

Francis, in the first visit to Japan by a pope for 38 years, also sought to address a growing sense of isolation in Japan despite its wealth. Bullying remains pervasive in Japanese schools, as a group of young people described to Francis on Monday, and there is a growing number of people known as "hikikomori," who refuse to leave the safety of their houses, sometimes for years.

"More and more we see that a person, a community or even a whole society can be highly developed on the outside, but have an interior life that is impoverished and under-developed, lacking real life and vitality," he said in remarks on Monday at St. Mary's Cathedral in Tokyo. Japan's suicide rate, while improved, still remains high, and there has recently been an alarming jump in teen suicides.

Combating this "spiritual poverty" was something everyone was called to, Francis said. "It means recognizing that the most important thing is not what I have or can acquire, but with whom I can share it."

He also urged Japan accept more than the handful of refugees it does every year despite its falling, aging population. "I ask you to extend the hand of friendship to those who come here, often after great sufferings, seeking refuge in your country," he said.

During his four days in Japan, Francis met with survivors of the atomic bombings of Nagasaki and Hiroshima as well as those of the March 11, 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, embracing a teenager forced to flee his home due to radiation. He also said two Masses and met with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Emperor Naruhito, to whom he described the deep impression made on him as a nine-year-old boy in Argentina by his parents' tears at news of the Nagasaki and Hiroshima bombings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

UPDATE 1-Amazon opens pop-up store on China's Pinduoduo until year-end

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

12,000 people to get mental health training with major boost

As many as 12,000 people will get training over the next four years in a major boost for those seeking help for mental health and addiction issues.The Health Minister today visited Le Va in Manukau, one of the first organisations to receive...

International Emmy Awards: Australia's 'Safe Harbour' beats 'Lust Stories' in Movie/Miniseries category

The Australian thriller series Safe Harbour on Monday local time won the award for the movieminiseries at the 47th annual ceremony defeating the Indian series Lust Stories. Produced by Matchbox Pictures, the thriller which narrates the dist...

Brogdon returns as Pacers blast Grizzlies

T.J. Warren scored 26 points and Jeremy Lamb added 19 as the Indiana Pacers posted a 126-114 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday in Indianapolis. Warren made 11 of 15 attempts from the floor and Domantas Sabonis collected 13 points...

U.S. officials meet with Libya's Haftar amid push to end Tripoli offensive

U.S. officials met on Sunday with eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar as Washington presses him to end his offensive on the capital, the U.S. State Department said on Monday. Haftars Libyan National Army LNA has been trying since April ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019