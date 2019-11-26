India, Vietnam sign MoU for cooperation in education, scientific research

India and Vietnam on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in the field of education and scientific research, following a meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Vietnam's Chief of the General Staff General Phan Van Giang here on Monday.

The MoU was signed by CP Ramnarayan, the Vice-Chancellor of Defence Institute of Advanced Technology and Lt General Nguyen Cong Dinh, the President of Vietnam's Military Technical Academy.

The signing was witnessed by the Defence Minister as well as Van Giang, who is leading a high-ranking military delegation of Vietnam People's Army (VPA) for a five-day official visit to India. (ANI)

