Left Menu
Development News Edition

US court sentences Hezbollah operative to 40 years in jail

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newyork
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 06:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 06:44 IST
US court sentences Hezbollah operative to 40 years in jail
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An American of Lebanese descent was sentenced to 40 years in prison for buying weapons and plotting attacks on behalf of the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah. Ali Kourani (34), was found guilty in May of gathering intelligence on potential attack targets, including New York's JFK International Airport and a federal building in Manhattan.

A federal court in America's financial capital convicted him of eight allegations including conspiracy to use weapons in a violent crime. Geoffrey Berman, attorney for the Southern District of New York, said the lengthy sentence sent an important message to Hezbollah, which the United States considers a terrorist organization.

"If you are caught planning harm against this City and its residents, you will face justice and be held accountable," he said in a statement. Born in Lebanon but naturalized by the United States in 2009, Kourani attended several Hezbollah training camps in his country of birth and took orders from agents of the Iran-backed organization after his 2003 arrival in the US.

Hezbollah was created by Iran in the early 1980s and has fought Israel for decades. The group has been blamed for attacks in France, Lebanon and Bulgaria, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Nunes, top intelligence panel Republican, had frequent contact with Giuliani, call records show

U.S. President Donald Trumps personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, often spoke to Representative Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, as Giuliani peddled unproven allegations at the heart of the Trump impeachment i...

US Congresses passes Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act

The United States Congress has passed the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act, which among other things, proposes that America redirects resources to address the mass internment of over 1,000,000 Uyghurs and other Muslim ethnic minorities in Chi...

Soccer-Australia drawn in Argentina's group at Copa America

Australia were drawn in Argentinas group for the 2020 Copa America on Tuesday while Asian champions Qatar will face Colombia and holders Brazil. The 12-team tournament, which runs from June 12 to July 12, includes all 10 teams from South Am...

UN peacekeepers continue to patrol following violence in South Sudan

Peacekeepers have been sent to the northern Lakes region in South Sudan in a bid to deter further violence between communities there, the UN Mission in the country, UNMISS, said on Tuesday.The 75 Nepalese blue helmets have been temporarily ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019