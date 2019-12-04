NATO members adopt common summit statement

Watford (UK), Dec 4 (AFP) The leaders of the NATO military alliance issued a joint statement on Wednesday reaffirming their bond despite fierce disputes over spending and strategy in the run up to their summit.

"To stay secure, we must look to the future together," the statement said, acknowledging the "challenges" presented by a rising China and vowing "stronger action" against terrorism. (AFP) SCY

